After a lightning pass through Saudi Arabia, Paulinho returns to Corinthians’ radar for 2022 | corinthians

Paulinho returned to Corinthians’ radar sooner than everyone imagined – including him and the directors of Timão. Two months after being announced as a reinforcement of Al-Ahli, the midfielder terminated his contract with the Saudi Arabian club last Saturday and is free on the market.

Currently 33 years old, Paulinho arouses the interest of Corinthians, but he could only return to the club in 2022, as the transfer window for Brazil is closed.

Timão knows, in general terms, the conditions for hiring the player, since he recently negotiated with him. Even though it is still facing financial difficulties and having increased the payroll recently, with the hiring of heavyweight reinforcements (such as Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Willian and Róger Guedes), the club sees chances of repatriating the idol. For this, the classification for the Libertadores next year is seen as fundamental.

There is no rush on the part of the Alvinegra leadership to advance in conversations with Paulinho and his staff.

In the middle of this year, Bragantino and Grêmio also tried to sign the player. At the time, the defensive midfielder highlighted his affection for Corinthians, the club in which he was champion of the Libertadores and the World Cup, but considered that he needed to take other factors into account.

– “Oh, do you accept to reduce your salaries to play for Corinthians?”. Dude, that’s not it. First you have to see what is good for me and my family. It was always very clear: if it’s for Corinthians, if it’s for another club, if it’s in Europe, I don’t know where, I have to see if it’s good for us – said the athlete, in an interview with Esporte Espetacular, in July.

The reason for Paulinho’s contract termination with Al-Ahli was not detailed. The player has not yet manifested himself on social media, and the club only announced that the break was made by consensus:

– The termination of Paulinho’s contract comes amid emergency circumstances, which reflected on his performance on the field in the last rounds. He spoke to the club’s board recently, expressing his inability to provide the desired boost to the team.

According to the ge, Paulinho did not like the conditions found in Saudi Arabia and had difficulties in adapting to the country and local football. He also would not have received some conditions promised at the time of his hiring.

The defensive midfielder played only four matches and scored two goals for Al-Ahli.

Paulinho has a close relationship with the current Corinthians directors – formed by top hats with whom he spent time at the club – and with some athletes from the current cast, such as Fábio Santos and Renato Augusto.