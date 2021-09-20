After controversies, Hulk and Camila Ângelo announce special news

Married since February 2020, Hulk and Camila Angelo will be daddies! On Instagram, the football player announced the news by posting photos next to his wife.

At the click, the couple appears wearing white clothing and holding ultrasound scans. “Today with a heart full of gratitude to GOD, I come to share with you that for the fourth time I am being blessed with another child”, started.

“My heart overflows with so much happiness and I can only say thank you GOD. We are already looking forward to receiving you child, we love you unconditionally. come full of health my baby“he concluded.

In the comments, fans reacted. “Congratulations, Hulk”, said a follower. “This one will be born the Libertadores champion”, joked another. “May you come with great health”, wished for one more.

Hulk is already the father of Ian, 13, Tiago, 11, and Alice, 6, all the result of his marriage to Iran Ângelo, from whom he separated in 2019.

It is worth remembering that the end was marked by the controversy of the player relating to Camila, who is Iran’s niece.

On Instagram, the ace often shares records with his beloved. Recently, Hulk posted a declaration full of love for the blonde: “My little one, my life, you once accepted my hand and gave me the honor of being your Boyfriend-Husband and today, after some time, I can say that my love for you is stronger than ever and that I only see this one feeling growing every day I pass by your side”.

“You make me more than happy, you make me want to seek happiness; for me and for you! You make me want to be a better person not just for us, but for everyone in our lives“, he completed.

“Thank you for making me want to be better every day, for showing me what it really is to be happy with such a special person as you. May GOD bless us and protect us always. Our Love is shielded by the hand of GOD! I love you so much my LITTLE one!“he concluded.