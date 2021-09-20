After out in Gui Araújo, Marina is caught in an intimate attitude with him under the duvet

the influencer Gui Araújo will be able to form the first couple of The Farm 2021 with Marina Ferrari. At least that was what was seen during the party that took place in the early hours of this Friday (18th).

At the time, he tried to give the famous girl a peck, with the help of Fernanda Medrado, but she ended up refusing. It all started when the former Power Couple contestant fired:

“When I got the car, you know what I thought? Imagine Gui Araujo giving Mari Ferrari a kiss”.

And Bill liked the idea: “I figured that out before you got the car.” Immediately, he took the cue to try to give a peck, but the brunette ended up refusing.

She dodged it, however, later, ended up agreeing to lie down with him, with whom she came to cuddle, leading the moment of intimacy in front of the cameras.

It is worth remembering that Gui Araújo is the farmer of the week and he announced that he must nominate Borel to the hot seat next week.

in a conversation with Fernanda Medrado, MC Gui, Marina and Ericka, Farmer of the Week revealed that he was approached by Nego the day before entering the confinement to propose an alliance.

At the time, the funkeiro allegedly also tried to paint his ex-girlfriend, Duda Reis, from “crazy”.

“Nego proposed an alliance to me the day before the confinement and called ‘that person’ crazy”, revealed the ex-boyfriend of Anitta. Gui also revealed that Duda needed to take medicine after the case and was afraid to go out on the street.

Medrado listened to the report and showed indignation at her colleague’s revelations. “I expected him to come in here evolved and apologize for what he did”, the rapper was indignant. “Women are always the crazy ones, right? The guy is always the right one”, he joked.

MC Gui also endorsed that he doesn’t have a good relationship with the pawn, but he didn’t say why. “He has manipulated me a few times”, he said. The blonde and the influencer said they will stay away from the carioca, but maintain respect.

Nego do Borel accepted to participate in the reality show of Record to try to “clean up” the image conquered after some scandals in the celebrity press. Duda Reis accuses him of assault and rape. He, in turn, denies the charges.