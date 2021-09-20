After Vasco’s goal disallowed, Cruzeiro scores at the end and draws for Serie B

started a 1-1 draw with the, this Sunday, for the 25th round of Serie B. An unusual fact influenced the result of the game in So Janurio, in Rio de Janeiro: Daniel Amorim scored the home team’s second goal, 47 minutes into the final stage, and celebrated a lot with the companions. But the arbitration attested to a touch of the hand from Gabriel Pec, responsible for the assistance. Then, at 49, Fox got a corner on the right side. Rafael Sobis crossed into the wide area, and Ramon hit the back of the net first. In the first half, Nen opened the scoring for the Maltino cross, at 44.

The move confused even the transmission of the TV Globo, conducted inside the studio by narrator Luis Roberto and commentators Roger Flores and Paulo Nunes. When Cruzeiro scored the goal with Ramon, the team did not understand the celebration. Until the reporter Guido Nunes warned of the irregularity of Daniel Amorim’s goal and that the clash had ended in a draw by 1-1, instead of a 2-1 victory in Vasco. the replay of the infraction committed by Gabriel Pec.

The game

Cruzeiro surprised by disclosing the squad to face Vasco. Rmulo was moved to the right flank, while Marco Antnio and Giovanni entered midfield. In attack, Thiago was in charge of being the left wing. Saram Ral Cceres, Claudinho and Dudu. Without coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo and assistant Maurcio Copertino, suspended, the team had the guidance of Juliano Belletti.

As soon as the ball rolled, Vasco dominated the actions and played “la Fernando Diniz”: 65% of possession in the initial stage and many exchanges of passes. Midfielder Andrey and guard Nen squandered category and set the pace for the Cruz Maltina team. In attack, Morato moved on the right wing and gave left-back Matheus Pereira and defender Eduardo Brock a lot of work.

Cruzeiro’s cornered posture meant that Rmulo, Ramon, Brock and Matheus Pereira worked hard on hits from the bottom or head. Its just that they were not always able to outwit the Vasco attackers. Thus, Fbio’s star shone, who made two excellent saves in Morato’s conclusions: one with his head, in the 21st minute, and the other with his left foot, in the 30th minute.

Amid the difficulties of advancing the ball, Cruzeiro managed a dangerous attack in the 34th minute. Improvised as a defensive midfielder, Marco Antnio took off a beautiful shot on the back of Leandro Castn, and Thiago led the free ball to the penalty area. The low kick took paint off Vanderlei’s right post.

When it started to balance the actions, the Fox lost Wellington Nem by injury, in the 42nd minute. Amid heavenly delay in deciding who would join the team, Vasco took advantage of having an extra athlete and went on the attack.

At 44, Morato got rid of Matheus Pereira and Eduardo Brock and rolled to the small area. Cano arrived hitting hard, the ball exploded on the crossbar, and Nen swung the net on the rebound: 1-0. It was the 40-year-old veteran’s 45th goal in 134 games for the club.

At half-time, Belletti broke the fray with two center forwards at Cruzeiro. The one chosen to leave was Marcelo Moreno, warned with the third yellow card that would leave him out of the duel against CSA. Gradually, the team improved its posture in relation to the first half, especially in the forwards from the wings.

At 15 minutes, the VAR revised a move in which Marquinhos Gabriel held Adriano in a corner from Giovanni. Referee Andr Luiz de Freitas Castro was instructed not to score a penalty. For Sandro Meira Ricci, commentator for TV Globo, the infraction should have been pointed out.

At 18, Eduardo Brock experimented from the middle of the street with a free kick and forced Vanderlei to palm. At 21, the ball crossed by Rmulo had Dudu as a target on the second post, but Lo Matos, in the small area, cut the end line.

Cruzeiro’s good moment in the match was due to physical imposition, as Fernando Diniz took a long time to renew the gas at Vasco with replacements. Even so, the Maltino was close to the second goal, in the 30th minute, when Nen raised the ball, Castan headed in the center of the goal, and Fbio palmed it for a corner.

On minute 47, Vasco fitted a counterattack that ended with Daniel Amorim’s submission to the back of the net. Halfway through the celebration, the arbitration canceled the bid. Cruzeiro then went on the attack and got a corner. In Rafael Sobis’s coup, Ramon appeared in the middle of the Basque defense and tied in the 49th minute: 1 to 1.

VASCO 1X1 CRUISE

VASCO

Vanderlei; Lo Matos, Ricardo Graa, Leandro Castan and Riquelme; Andrey, Marquinhos Gabriel and Nen (Bruno Gomes, at 36 in the 2Q); Morato (Gabriel Pec, at 33 in the 2Q), Lo Jab and Germn Cano

Technician: Fernando Diniz

CRUISE

Phbiom; Rmulo, Ramon, Eduardo Brock and Matheus Pereira (Dudu, at 16 of 2Q); Adriano, Marco Antnio (Flvio, at 16 in 2Q), Giovanni (Rafael Sobis, at 24 in 2Q) and Wellington Nem (Felipe Augusto, at 46 in 1Q); Thiago and Marcelo Moreno (Claudinho, at halftime)

Coach: Juliano Belletti

Goals: Nen, at 44 in the 1Q (Vasco); Ramon, 49th of the 2Q (Cruise)

Yellow cards: Andrey, at 18, Germn Cano, at 32 in the 2Q (Vasco); Marcelo Moreno, at 35 in the 1Q; Eduardo Brock, at the 13th of the 2Q (Cruise)

Reason: 25th round of Series B

Stage: So Janurio, in Rio de Janeiro

Date: Sunday September 19, 2021

referee: Andr Luiz de Freitas Castro (GO)

Assistants: Hugo Svio Xavier Corra (GO) and Paulo Csar Ferreira de Almeida (GO)

VAR: Rodolpho Toski Marques (PR)