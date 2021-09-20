After winning the World Cup, Medina wants rest and children: Two or three

Three-time world surfing champion last Tuesday (14), Gabriel Medina said he had the best year of his career in terms of performance. The Brazilian surfer cited some changes in his daily life that came after his marriage to Yasmin Brunet, in December 2020, as determinants for the shift and revealed that he plans to have children soon.

The world title came in a year that was also marked by a controversial participation in the Tokyo Olympics. In the competition in Japan, Medina was in fourth place.

“I stopped eating red meat [depois do casamento] and it was something that I feel helped me ‘a lot’. It was my best year in performance. The results don’t lie. I made practically all the championship finals. I don’t think it was just because of the food, but I think it helped a lot,” declared Gabriel Medina in an interview with Esporte Espetacular, on TV Globo.

“I pay my bills, I do the shopping, I have my wife, travels, my life, profession, today I feel like a mature man. I think I’m a ‘hominho’. Now I want a vacation because I’ve just fulfilled a giant dream. I want to rest” , said Medina, who revealed another dream: “I want two, three children. I want a full house,” he added.