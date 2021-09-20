Alagoas registers 42 new cases of Covid and 4 deaths | alagoas

Alagoas registered 42 new cases of Covid-19 throughout the state. Data from the Epidemiological Bulletin of the State Department of Health (Sesau) this Sunday (19), still confirm 4 deaths caused by the disease. The total of deaths rose to 6,169 statewide.

Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alagoas total 237,663 to date, of which 437 are in home isolation.

Another 230,815 patients have already completed the isolation period, have no more symptoms and are therefore recovered from the disease.

Sesau also reported that 5,537 cases are under epidemiological investigation, that is, they are people awaiting the results of the exams.

Of the 538 beds created by Sesau to exclusively serve patients with suspected and confirmed infection by the new coronavirus, 100 were occupied until 4 pm on Saturday (18), which corresponds to 19% of the total.

The occupancy rate in the state’s ICUs is 28%. In Maceió, the rate is 36%.

Four more deaths by Covid in Alagoas

Maceió: Male, 56 years old – had sarcoidosis

Maceió: Male, 56 years old – hypertensive, diabetic

Maceió: Female, 58 years old – chronic heart disease

Arapiraca: Female, 60 years old – chronic liver disease, chronic neurological disease

