Alckmin and Haddad appear ahead in the dispute for the government of São Paulo, says Datafolha | Policy

Datafolha poll released this Sunday (19) by the newspaper “Folha de S.Paulo” points out that former governor Geraldo Alckmin, who should leave the PSDB, leads the electoral race for the government of São Paulo in 2022, with 26% of the intentions of voting. Fernando Haddad (PT) comes numerically in second, with 17%, and leads with 23% in a scenario without Alckmin.

See the result of the first scenario (Intent to vote – situation A):

Stimulated and unique response, in %:

Geraldo Alckmin (PSDB): 26%

Fernando Haddad (PT): 17%

Márcio França (PSB): 15%

Guilherme Boulos (PSOL): 11%

Tarcisio de Freitas (no party): 4%

Arthur do Val (Patriot): 4%

Abraham Weintraub (no party): 1%

Vinicius Poit (New): 1%

Blank/null/none: 17%

Doesn’t know: 3%

In the first scenario stimulated by the institute, after Alckmin, there are Haddad (17%), former governor Márcio França (PSB, with 15%, technically tied with the PT) and then Guilherme Boulos (PSOL, with 11%) , leader of housing movements.

Next come Infrastructure Minister Tarcísio de Freitas (no party, with 4%) —considered today as the pre-candidate supported by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party)— and state deputy Arthur do Val, Mama Falei (Patriot , with 4%).

Finally, with 1% each, former education minister Abraham Weintraub (no party) and federal deputy Vinicius Poit (Novo). Null or blank account for 17% of respondents; 3% answered that they don’t know.

The survey was conducted from Monday (13) to Wednesday (15) last week and surveyed 2,034 people aged 16 and over in 70 cities across the state. The survey’s margin of error is two percentage points, plus or minus.

See the result of the second scenario (Intent to vote – situation B)

Stimulated and unique response, in %:

Fernando Haddad (PT): 23%

Márcio França (PSB): 19%

Guilherme Boulos (PSOL): 13%

Tarcisio de Freitas (no party): 6%

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 5%

Arthur do Val (Patriot): 5%

Abraham Weintraub (no party): 2%

Vinicius Poit (New): 1%

Blank/null/none: 22%

Doesn’t know: 4%

The second scenario stimulated by Datafolha does not have Alckmin and includes the current vice-governor of the state, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB). His name has the support of the current governor, João Doria (PSDB), who is trying to become viable as a toucan candidate for the presidency.

Garcia, who recently left the DEM, appears in fifth place with 5%, behind Haddad (23%), França (19%), Boulos (13%) and Tarcisio (6%). Arthur also has 5%, Weintraub has 2% and Poit 1%.