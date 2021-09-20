Aline Midlej and Paulo Renato receive bold messages after their debut on JN

Aline Midlej and Paulo Renato
Paulo Renato Soares and Aline Midlej made their debut at Jornal Nacional this weekend (Image: Reproduction / Globo)

Who watched the National Newspaper this Saturday night (18th) he noticed two different presences on the bench. Aline Midlej and Paulo Renato Soares debuted in charge of the journalist this weekend and the scene drew attention on social networks.

On Twitter, there was no lack of praise and even sung to the two. “Too cute, I can’t even pay attention to the news“, said one, referring to the anchor. “”@AlineMidlej is an excellent professional, voice placement, clear speech, pertinent opinions… But I just can’t look at her and not find her beauty the most striking feature. What a beautiful woman. Amazing,” commented another person.

There were also those who highlighted the importance of diversity on the program’s bench. “Accompanying and vibrating with the debut of the super anchor Aline in Jornal Nacional. What representativeness“, wrote one more. “A black woman was promoted to the Saturday rotation of Jornal Nacional and let’s honor“he asked for another one.

On social networks, the journalist even shared a photo of the moment and, of course, it was just thanks for the messages she received. “Thank you for so much affection and strength“, he wrote.

Congratulations dear! I’m so proud“, affirmed Rafael Zulu. “Congratulations. More than deserved“, said Luciano Huck. “How awesome! Since our bumping into the corridors of the Band, I like and root for you, Aline“, revealed André Vasco.

The announcement of the new newscasters of Jornal Nacional was made by Globo recently. In a statement, the station informed that “journalists Aline Midlej and Paulo Renato Soares are now part of the rotation of the ‘National Journal’ weekends, which, due to the pandemic’s logistical restrictions, is being made only with journalists based on the Rio de Janeiro. They join Ana Paula Araújo, Andre Trigueiro, Mariana Gross, Hélter Duarte, Flavio Fachel and Ana Luiza Guimarães”.

It’s worth remembering that Aline is one of the highlights of GloboNews’ programming, where she runs Jornal das 10. Paulo Renato, on the other hand, works as a special reporter for JN.

Check out the repercussions on social media:

Guinho Santos

Guinho Santos has a degree in Journalism and has been writing about the world of celebrities for ten years. Reality shows, backstage TV and soap operas are also its strong points. In addition, he has experience as a Social Media and presenter. His web channel is through Instagram @guinhosantos__.