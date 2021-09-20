Aline Midlej and Paulo Renato receive bold messages after their debut on JN

Who watched the National Newspaper this Saturday night (18th) he noticed two different presences on the bench. Aline Midlej and Paulo Renato Soares debuted in charge of the journalist this weekend and the scene drew attention on social networks.

On Twitter, there was no lack of praise and even sung to the two. “Too cute, I can’t even pay attention to the news“, said one, referring to the anchor. “”@AlineMidlej is an excellent professional, voice placement, clear speech, pertinent opinions… But I just can’t look at her and not find her beauty the most striking feature. What a beautiful woman. Amazing,” commented another person.

There were also those who highlighted the importance of diversity on the program’s bench. “Accompanying and vibrating with the debut of the super anchor Aline in Jornal Nacional. What representativeness“, wrote one more. “A black woman was promoted to the Saturday rotation of Jornal Nacional and let’s honor“he asked for another one.

On social networks, the journalist even shared a photo of the moment and, of course, it was just thanks for the messages she received. “Thank you for so much affection and strength“, he wrote.

“Congratulations dear! I’m so proud“, affirmed Rafael Zulu. “Congratulations. More than deserved“, said Luciano Huck. “How awesome! Since our bumping into the corridors of the Band, I like and root for you, Aline“, revealed André Vasco.

The announcement of the new newscasters of Jornal Nacional was made by Globo recently. In a statement, the station informed that “journalists Aline Midlej and Paulo Renato Soares are now part of the rotation of the ‘National Journal’ weekends, which, due to the pandemic’s logistical restrictions, is being made only with journalists based on the Rio de Janeiro. They join Ana Paula Araújo, Andre Trigueiro, Mariana Gross, Hélter Duarte, Flavio Fachel and Ana Luiza Guimarães”.

It’s worth remembering that Aline is one of the highlights of GloboNews’ programming, where she runs Jornal das 10. Paulo Renato, on the other hand, works as a special reporter for JN.

I’m really enjoying seeing these two on JN 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/N3WF8DILMF — H Rodrigo G Gomez (@HRodrigoGGomez1) September 18, 2021

Too hot, I can’t even pay attention to the news. — Marcelino Quirino (@marcelinoqui) September 19, 2021

THE @AlineMidlej is excellent professional, voice placement, clear speech, pertinent opinions… But I just can’t look at her and not find her beauty the most striking feature. What a beautiful woman. Incredible. — Samunhoca (@samunhoca) September 19, 2021

I loved it! Congratulations to the two competent journalists. Paulo Renato direct from the public ministry to JN. hahahahah

Aline is wonderful. He really deserves JN. Or rather: JN deserves it too. “Lana. Lana (@LanaLan50916371) September 19, 2021

She is perfect! Beautiful @AlineMidlej I’ve been with you forever! From the coffee with the newspaper! I’m your fan! Congratulations!!!!!!! — Simone Barbosa (@Simone1331) September 18, 2021

Globo is very good at this, it takes out two beasts and has two more excellent and no less important ones to put in their place. I don’t know the right term to use in these cases, but the company’s ability is admirable. I take my hat off! — Fabio Mendes (@fabiomendes) September 19, 2021