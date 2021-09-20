Alzheimer: the best known type of dementia

World Alzheimer’s Day is celebrated next Tuesday (22) to remember the wide repercussion that this type of dementia has in the world, without a treatment in sight.

A person with Alzheimer’s slowly and irreparably loses their memory and judgment, a decline that usually lasts for several years.

+ Number of people with dementia is expected to reach 78 million by 2030, WHO warns

At least 30 million people are affected by this disease worldwide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). An imprecise number, because the distinction between Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia, sometimes due to stroke, is not clear.

Like other dementias, Alzheimer’s disease represents one of the main public health problems, as those affected lose their independence and become a family and financial burden.

It is a serious problem for developed countries, which have an aging population, as the disease appears mainly after 65 years of age. Women are more affected than men.

The disease – named by the German physician Alois Alzheimer, who diagnosed it at the beginning of the 20th century – is distinguished from other dementias in two ways.

The first phenomenon is the formation of protein plaques, called amyloids, which compress the patient’s neurons and destroy them in the medium term.

The other feature comes from the proteins known as ‘tau’. Also present in neurons, begin to cluster and also end up causing the death of affected cells.

It is not yet known what the relationship between both processes is, nor why they appear. Despite decades of research, there is no treatment available to cure the disease or prevent its appearance.

A treatment from the American laboratory Biogen, aimed at amyloid proteins, was approved on an experimental basis this year for some cases in the United States. However, its therapeutic effects are controversial.

Another debate revolves around the prevention of the disease, which very rarely has a hereditary component.

Experts have detected a dozen risk factors, including deafness, education level, smoking, depression and isolation.

The authors of a 2020 study calculated that 40% of dementias could be prevented and delayed if work were done to prevent these symptoms. This number, however, is criticized by other researchers, who consider it too simplistic.

