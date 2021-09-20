Ana Paula Renault unmasks Tiago Leifert on national television and says he covered up a pedophile

Ana Paula Renault continues to issue controversial opinions about James Leifert and during your participation in the Raul Gil Program this Saturday (18) was no different.

At the time, she didn’t take her hat off to the former BBB presenter, claiming that he downplayed her colleague’s behavior. Laércio de Moura.

At the time, Ana Paula accused him of harassment on national television and Tiago defended the man, who, years later, was accused of pedophilia.

“The thing is, his talent for television is undeniable, so much so that he revealed himself in sports and is in entertainment commanding any product masterfully, in a super dignified way. But when I was at the BBB, a serious episode happened”.

“He sided with a pedophile and hasn’t apologized to me until now. This guy, who is now in prison, used to sit near the bathroom to watch the women take a shower,” shot.

At the time, the presenter was Pedro Bial and Ana explained about Tiago: “I think Leifert at that time had no idea that he would run the program.” At the time of the controversy, Tiago had fired on Twitter:

“It’s BBB, a program that people will be exposed to. If you expose yourself to 30 million, can a guy watching you freak out?”.

Weeks ago, Ana Paula Renault also criticized Tiago Leifert’s crying, which was observed in the final of the Super Dance of the Famous.

On the Globo program, the animator was moved when talking about Faustão and cried live. The former BBB participant, however, found the cry fake and fired: “I was moved by the crying, right?”.

“Look, Wolf Maya [diretor de novelas]… That’s right, Leifert. But look how wonderful, the BBB in your hands next year”, also commented Ana Paula Renault.

Despite this, the journalist made a point of praising the work done by the BBB presenter. “We cannot be unfair here. He is commanding very competently. Actually, I prefer Angelica… I prefer Eliana on Sundays”, she continued, chuckling, after having made a mistake.

Cartolano then reacted: “Your business became personal with Tiago Leifert”. “You think? I don’t know if you remember, Tiago Leifert defended pedophiles”, added Ana Paula, remembering a controversy involving the presenter.

The blonde, it is worth remembering, fought the Globo presenter on social media last year because of events at BBB 2016. At the time, Leifert defended Laércio by saying that accusations could not be made without proof.

On Sunday (29), Tiago Leifert cried before announcing Paolla Oliveira as the champion of Super Dança dos Famosos. “The greatest Dance of the Famous of all time. Our affection for the artists and teachers who have passed through here. Also in the thanks, congratulations to the entire technical team. You guys are very good”, declared the famous, who cried when telling that his career is full of challenges.

He recalled that he has already been called to replace big names in Brazilian television: “In my career, I had to replace Glenda [Kozlowski], Léo Batista, Tino Marcos, Bial and Faustão”.

“I don’t know whether to laugh or cry. And it was all better and more special because of you on the team. It was very easy, I swear. I thought it was going to be so hard and you guys made it look easy”, commented the presenter.

Tiago Leifert also stated about the moment: “I just got here and had fun like you guys. I just got here, said some gooseberries to the camera and everything worked out. So, my thanks to the team that received me so well. The Sunday audience also for all the affection, you were very nice to me from the beginning”.