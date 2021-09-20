Ancelotti praises Rodrygo: “It’s Real Madrid’s present and future” – 09/19/2021

The 2021/22 season really seems to be the Brazilians at Real Madrid. If Vinicius Jr has been praised for his performances and goals in the Spanish league, forward Rodrygo, who shone in the Champions League last Wednesday (15), also fell in the favor of coach Carlo Ancelotti.

The Italian praised the 20-year-old Brazilian and stated that, despite his young age, Rodrygo is not only the future of Real Madrid, but also the present of the club merengue.

“He’s a complete attacker. Very fast, with a lot of quality, very cold in front of the goal. He’s a player who can play in all positions of attack, I have no doubt. He can play as a winger, he can play in the center. Anda is very It’s certainly the present and the future of Real Madrid,” said Ancelotti at a press conference yesterday (18).

Rodrygo is close to completing 150 games as a professional athlete. The striker revealed by Santos left Brazil early, sold even before turning 18 years old. In Peixe, there were 82 matches, with 17 goals and eight assists. At Real Madrid, the forward took the field 64 times and directly participated in 20 goals: he scored ten and gave ten assists. Three games with the Brazilian national team shirt complete the list.

“I work every day to always be available to the coaching staff and help. Achieving marks like that is something I aspire to, I know I’m still young, but I’m looking to increase these numbers even more, dedicating myself to the fullest for Real Madrid. We’re going to fight for it to be a great season. Real Madrid always come in to win every competition they play and this is our thinking,” said Rodrygo.

The meringues can assume the isolated leadership of La Liga if they beat Valencia today (19), at 4 pm, at the Mestalla stadium.