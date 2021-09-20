Angelica does not know how to cook and is forced to learn after the child asks for it.

Angelica he never hid from anyone that he didn’t get along with the kitchen, however, he decided to make a sacrifice for the love of his middle child, Benício, who ordered a special food.

On her Instagram profile, last Friday night (17), the presenter said she had no luck, however, she couldn’t resist the teenager’s request and insisted on doing everything with a lot of love.

“Happiness is cooking with him… And to hear: ‘make that tasty pasta for me?’. My spice is love”, he declared in the caption of the publication, in which he appeared in front of the stove and with his son right behind him.

It is worth remembering that, for many years, Angelica presented the program Estrelas na Globe, but for a few months now, she’s been out of the channel and secured an exclusivity contract with the HBO, for the production of five projects.

One of them has already come out of the picture, Jornada Astral, one of the producer’s bets.

According to information from journalist Flávio Ricco, from R7, Angélica’s professional situation did not make her permanent participation in open TV programs possible, including Globo, which last week launched the blonde’s husband, Luciano Huck, on Sundays.

However, HBO released the famous for sporadic participation in other productions, such as Domingão with Huck. The blonde was called to the Jury of the Show dos Famousos as a special guest alongside Boninho and Preta Gil, the permanent judges.

On the other hand, Globo did not prohibit their participation in the house’s attractions. On the day that Huck was live with Ana Maria Braga, Angelica recorded the Show dos Famosos.

Globo’s new Sunday presenter stated that his wife was instrumental in his continuation on TV.

“After the plane accident we suffered, what Angelica did very well was not any kind of anxiolytic. It was breathing. It was meditation. It was yoga. So, we respect a lot, me and the children, the tools she brought into the family. On the day when I was most distressed about the decisions I had to make, she said, ‘I have an Indian friend who says it’s best to be silent. That the answers will not come from anyone. They come from you’”, reflected in an interview with the newspaper O Globo.

Together they went on a five-day retreat with Professor Kléber Tani: “It was me and her. Without cell phone. We talk as little as possible. Doing five meditation sessions a day in the Serra de Minas, near Ibitipoca”.

“We were isolated in a house in the middle of the forest. It was immersive. It was very important in the process. You breathe and be silent is important. I really like to learn”, completed.

