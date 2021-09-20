Angelica exposes intimacy with Luciano Huck in bed and assumes that she uses a vibrator

Married for decades to Luciano Huck, Angelica was recently interviewed by Veja Rio and recalled a controversy from the past when she assumed the use of a vibrator in her relationship with her partner.

At the time, her statement became a joke with sexist comments and the presenter detonated: “When the couple has intimacy, sex is much better, especially in a marriage, which needs to be transformed daily.”

“I heard macho comments saying that the woman uses a vibrator because the husband can’t handle it. On the contrary, I believe that this way he shows that he is much more sure of himself”, explained.

“I know that for many couples the quarantine was one of terror and panic, but for us it provided a moment of reconnection. We found that we were good together, right in the same space”, he continued.

“Of course, living in a big house, when the animal caught, I would go to one corner and Luciano to the other”, completed.

It is worth remembering that, recently, when running the Show of the Famous, Huck was happy with life with the presence of his beloved in the jury of the attraction, he spoke about the subject, but soon showed shame and called cute for conversation.

At the beginning of Domingão, right after the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Huck presented Preta Gil and Boninho and, at the end, he announced Angelica as a special guest:

“[Convidados] will have the judgments and analysis of Boninho, Preta Gil and Angelica. It’s great to call Angelica, right? I call it ‘floor’. Talking about it on television, but anyway, right, Nice?”.

Then, embarrassed by the off-screen revelation, Luciano Huck mentioned Big Brother Brasil’s Big Boss and Ana Furtado.

“But even though Boninho is now a blogger. He and Ana Furtado stay broadcast live from their bed every morning. There’s gym, dancing, cooking”, listed.

“I keep waiting. Cooking is my favorite picture!”, Angelica amended.