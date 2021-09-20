Angelica makes a revealing outburst about leaving Globo

Angelica he opened his heart and vented about his break with Globo. In an interview with Veja Rio, the presenter revealed that she felt relieved to leave the network after 24 years and explained why:

“It was a relief. I had a sense of freedom I had never experienced before. By contract, HBO maintains priority over my schedule, but I was free of strings and I was able to give free rein to creativity, something I had never had in my life. I’ve been working since I was four years old and I ended up spending a lot of time stuck with the ideas that people cultivated about me. In 2015, when my family and I were in a plane crash, I felt I was given a new chance to live. Three years later, I started a sabbatical period in which I started taking care of myself from the inside out”.

The new hire of HBO Max confessed that she stopped caring about beauty and that, in addition, she learned to care less about the opinions of others.

“I always had a costume designer to dress me. I was only 44 years old that I allowed myself to buy the clothes I really like. I spent my life playing a role that would please the public, and then, during this sabbatical period, I made a point of being true to my feelings. Meditation helped a lot in this process of self-knowledge“, shot.

Asked by the publication about the decision to leave a TV open and migrate to streaming, the famous explained:

“I was already having this idea, I wanted to take a chance, my Sagittarius soul was asking for it, even though I’m still very analogue. But my kids are completely digital and they encouraged me. For them, it no longer makes sense to have to wait for a day and time to watch a certain program”.

Speaking of the program, Angélica will lead the talk-show Jornada Astral at her new company, scheduled for the end of the year. About the new project, the presenter talked about where the idea came from.

“I was always a little mystical. I made my first birth chart when I was 16 and two years ago I met an astrologer who impressed me. I was involved with the subject, the project already existed and I was invited to present it. Married everything”, revealed.