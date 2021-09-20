Angelica surprises and reveals about years without making choices

Currently 47 years old, Angelica revealed that she only started choosing her clothes at 44. In a conversation with Veja Rio magazine, the presenter, who started working on TV at the age of 12, said that it took her time to get rid of the image that was given to her.

“I spent my life behaving the way people wanted me to. Now, no, I’m free, I can make my choices”, scored the famous.

Speaking of breaking free, the blonde explained: “I always had a costume designer to dress me. I was only 44 years old that I allowed myself to buy the clothes I really like. I spent my life playing a role that pleased the public and then, during this sabbatical period (three years after the family plane crash), I made a point of being true to my feelings”.

“Meditation helped a lot in this process of self-knowledge”, told the wife of Luciano Huck, who added: “I abandoned my concern with beauty, learned to care less about the opinions of others and understood a lot about myself”.

Away from TV since last year, the presenter will soon debut on HBO Max with the talk-show Jornada Astral, a program that will have astrology as a backdrop.

“I was always a little mystical. I made my first birth chart when I was 16 and two years ago I met an astrologer who impressed me. I was involved with the subject, the project already existed and I was invited to present it. all married“, he said.

Speaking of the astrologer, the muse also told: “My astrologer warned me, in November 2019, that I would be going through a difficult time, but I didn’t imagine how difficult it would be. It was a tremendous challenge, because Eva was in literacy. Overnight, I became a teacher, a canteen owner, a playground controller—a damned stress”.

Despite the challenging moment, the marriage with Luciano remained firm and strong: “I know that for many couples the quarantine was one of terror and panic, but for us it provided a moment of reconnection. We found that we were right together, right in the same space. Of course, living in a big house, when the animal caught on, I would go to one corner and Luciano to the other”.