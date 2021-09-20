Apple Watch Series 7 Keyboard Resource Targets US Prosecution – 09/19/2021

On the same day that it announced the new iPhone 13, Apple also launched the new version of its smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 7. Among the new features are a larger screen and a new QWERTY keyboard app.

The latest news is being the target of a lawsuit against Apple. The company is being accused of copying the idea of ​​a smartwatch app called FlickType. On Twitter, the creator of the resource, Kosta Eleftheriou, warned that he must take the story to the US court.

Eleftheriou’s invention is a keyboard app released in 2018. There is an iOS version and an Apple Watch version. Eleftheriou also created yet another version of the keyboard app for blind people and people with low vision, which ended up sparking another dispute with Apple. The company claims that the feature doesn’t work without full access to the network and other iOS features. Eleftheriou ended up giving up on keeping the app live.

But Eleftheriou’s latest story against Apple began in March 2021, when he sued the company for removing FlickType from the iPhone’s App Store. In a statement, the creator was notified by Apple that their app had been banned for violating iOS human interface guidelines.

It was with surprise that Eleftheriou received the launch of the Apple Watch Series 7 with an app very similar to yours. In his first lawsuit, he alleged that the company had tried to buy FlickType for smartwatch and removed the app from its app store to force it to sell it cheaper and devalue its feature.

On The Verge website, Apple said it changed its mind over time. Originally, the company didn’t think it was appropriate to include a keyboard on the small screen of a smartwatch, but in 2019 it saw the potential of the idea and encouraged keyboard apps for the watch. The company admitted that deleting Eleftheriou’s app was a bug that has now been fixed. FlickType is for sale on the App Store.

Eleftheriou, however, says it took a year for Apple to get FlickType back into the App Store. It wasn’t until January 2020 that the keyboard version for the Apple Watch was approved by Apple. The creator of FlickType also accuses Apple of allowing false reviews to be posted about its app in the App Store and says that competing apps are the authors of the reviews.

In the meantime of this dispute, Eleftheriou has become a big enemy of Apple and uses social media to expose the company’s problems. As for the keyboard app dispute, he warned in a Twitter post that he will see Apple in court.