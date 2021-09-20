Appointed as the favorite, Atltico has a disadvantage in the history with Palmeiras

Palmeiras is usually a tough opponent for Atltico, especially if they play at home; at the 2020 Nationals Verdo won 3-0 at Allianz Parque (Photo: Pedro Souza / Atltico) The coach of Palmeiras, the Portuguese Abel Ferreira, made sure to put all the favoritism in Atltico in the duel for the semifinal of the Copa Libertadores. History, however, shows that Verdo has a large advantage over the Minas Gerais team.

The traditional national classic has already been played 72 times in official competitions, according to data from the statistics website ogol.com.br. Palmeiras has 34 wins (47% of the total) against 26 (36%) for Atltico, with 12 draws (17%).

Alviverde’s eight most victories were also built with a positive balance of 15 goals. Verdo scored 96 times against Galo’s 81.

Recent Retrospect

If the retrospect above was built over decades of rivalry, recent numbers also show an advantage for Palmeiras. In the last 10 games, there were three wins for Verdo, two for Atltico and five draws.

All these matches were played by the Brazilian Championship. In the last one, however, it was the Atltico who stood out. The 2-0 victory, in Mineiro, confirmed Galo as leader of the 2021 Brazilian Championship.

at home x away

Palmeiras is even more of an Atltico’s executioner when he plays at home. In 34 matches, Verdo won more than twice as much as the home team: 20 against nine. There were still five draws.

When he plays in his domains, the Rooster rules the yard. In 27 games, Atltico left the field victorious in 17, while Palmeiras won 13. The number of draws in the athletic house of seven.

The website ogol.com.br still registers a match on neutral ground. Valid by the extinct 2002 Regional Champion Cup, it was won by Palmeiras, by 2-1, at the Alberto Stadium, in Teresina-PI.

Unpublished by Libertadores

Atltico and Palmeiras have already had historical official duels for the Campeonato Brasileiro, Copa do Brasil, Copa Sudamericana, and also for the extinct Roberto, Copa Mercosul, among others.

The dispute for the Copa Libertadores, however, is unresolved. It will be the first time that Atltico and Palmeiras will be face to face in the biggest tournament on the continent. The first meeting is scheduled for the next Tuesday (21), at 9:30 pm, at the Allianz Parque Stadium, in So Paulo. The return takes place exactly one week later, on Tuesday (28), at 9:30 pm, at Estdio Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte.

The team that advances will have as rival Flamengo or Barcelona de Guayaquil-EQU, who will duel in the other semifinal. The decision in a single game takes place on November 27, a Saturday, at the Estadio Centenrio, in Uruguay.