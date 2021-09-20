Are you going back to face-to-face work? Check out health safety tips

In addition to changing all of our health care and the way we protect ourselves from disease, the new coronavirus pandemic has brought work into the home. Many companies have adopted home office since last year and continue to keep employees at home. However, others, little by little, receive workers in person at offices and work stations.

There are many fears when it comes to returning to work in person. Contact with possibly infected people? Virus permanence on solid surfaces? Time to change the mask? What if I feel like scratching my eyes?

As inevitable as the questions are the answers. The vice president of the Infectious Diseases Society of the Federal District, Lívia Vanessa Ribeiro, explains that returning to work, the care with Covid-19 should continue. “Even with the ongoing vaccination, the pandemic is not over and, outside the home, care must be redoubled”, he reinforces.

Get to know some tips from the specialist for a safe return to work:

– Masks: Always wear masks while you are at work. The recommendation is to use the PFF2/N95, or the surgical model with the cloth overlay. Cloth masks need to be changed every two hours; if wet, the ideal is to replace it as soon as possible. Only N-95 or equivalent masks can be reused.

– Distancing: according to the doctor, it is necessary to keep a minimum distance of two meters between you and other people. Ideally, the distancing is done in ventilated environments and with the windows open. If this is not possible, the ideal is that the local air conditioning allows air exchange.

– Hands: hand hygiene is often one of the most important tips, according to the expert. Objects that are frequently touched, such as pens, telephones and computers, should also be sanitized with soap and water or 70% alcoholic solutions. The doctor reminds that sharing objects should be avoided in the work environment.

– Snack breaks: lunch and snack times must vary between teams. According to the organization’s president, it is important that fewer people share the same space in the cups. The recommendation is, preferably, to maintain half the capacity of people in these places reserved for food.

– Contamination: according to the doctor, coronavirus contamination in food is rare. The necessary care, according to Lívia, is related to the handling of packages. The transmission of the disease through surfaces such as tables and chairs is also not very frequent.

In addition to taking care of your hands and keeping your distance, it is important to pay attention to your eyes in the work environment. According to the ophthalmologist at Visão Hospital de Olhos, Ramon Barreto, Covid-19 is also transmitted through the eyes.

“Most individuals remember not to touch their nose and mouth without sanitizing their hands, but they end up forgetting and scratching their eyes, for example. The ocular region is a gateway for the virus”, recalled the specialist.

The ophthalmologist also stated that those who wear glasses and are in the habit of removing them frequently may end up leaving them under a surface that may be contaminated. “The person can end up taking these possibly contaminated glasses and putting them back on their face without sanitizing, thus being susceptible to the virus”, he pointed out.