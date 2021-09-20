Argentinean nurse, desperate, asks to be arrested to have something to eat (see video)

The devastation wrought by the left in Argentina is something never seen, with unimaginable consequences.

In a scene that went viral on social networks, a nurse chains herself at the gate of Casa Rosada, seat of the country’s presidency, asking to be arrested.

“Arrest me! What do you want? That I rob a bank? I want to eat!” shouted the woman.

And, in a melancholy scene, he said:

“Since the age of 20 I have studied nursing. Study, study and study. I work in the ICU, saving lives, yours (the police) and anyone else who gets shot. I’ve seen police officers and saved their lives. I helped bring life to the world. Arrest me and tonight I will eat.”

It’s shocking!

Regrettable and worrying what Fernandez and Cristina Kirchner are doing to the Argentine people.

May this serve as an example for the Brazilian people.

They are cruel.

See the video:

They broke our legs!

