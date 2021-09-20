Arlindo Cruz is honored, Mariana Rios rocks Lady Gaga and Diego Hypolito jokes that he’s going to become a meme | Show of the Famous

cute and Preta Gil in the fixed jury of the program gave their marks to the participants. We also had Regina Casé as a guest judge to complete the bench.

Last week, Vitor Kley was pitty, Wanessa Camargo honored Celine Dion and Thiago Arancam played Daniel.

Before starting the dispute, Regina Casé left her message of good vibes to Luciano Huck, who now runs a new program on Sunday afternoons on TV Globo.

“I came here for several reasons. One to congratulate Luciano once again for the courage to face a challenge of this size, he goes with everything that will work out”, said the actress.

“This is our third Sunday and I’m loving it!” replied the presenter.

🎤Check the presentations:

ROBSON NUNES AS ARLINDO CRUZ

Robson Nunes honors Arlindo Cruz

“There’s something that Arlindo says it all with incredible subtlety. It’s been an honor to honor Arlindo. When they invited me to the painting, he was the first person I thought of,” Robson said.

“It’s impossible to give a grade to Robson, I’m giving a grade to Madureira, to Serrinha, to Arlindo, to Babi, to Arlindinho. This vote would not even say that it is partial, it is a passionate vote, full of love and full of longing for Arlindo”, declared Regina.

🏅 See Robson’s notes:

DIEGO HYPOLITO AS GUSTTAVO LIMA

Diego Hypolito honors Gusttavo Lima

“I prepared like the Olympic Games: I stayed in the dressing room, I was quiet, it was calm. But it’s different, when I walked in here, I started to shake. I’m shaking a lot. In the worst case, I become a meme”, joked Diego.

“For you, this painting is more difficult because you are not a singer. We have to take this into account, take into account your effort, overcome all barriers. You sang well. You have a lot to gain from this painting, it will be a watershed because you are an artist and it will add a lot to you”, praised Preta.

🏅See Diego’s notes:

MARIANA RIOS AS LADY GAGA

Mariana Rios honors Lady Gaga

“I’ve never done that singing and dancing. I have my entire body made up. It took 5 hours to put on a nose, a wig, everything”, said Mariana.

“Caught a hard stop, Lady Gaga’s madness and extravagance. The biggest difficulty is that you have to understand the dance and the singing at the same time, in the end your breath was there, I’m going to try. The performance was fantastic, but you have to be very prepared for that”, said Boninho.

🏅See Mariana’s notes:

Check out the results of Group C:

