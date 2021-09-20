Asian stocks retreat under pressure from Evergrande, with holidays in the region By Reuters



By Wayne Cole and Anushka Trivedi

(Reuters) – Asian stocks retreated on Monday at the start of a week filled with central bank meetings around the world, with a torrid session for the world’s most indebted developer, China everlarge , bringing the Hong Kong market to a low in nearly a year.

Holidays in Japan, China and South Korea kept trading volumes low. The Hong Kong index dropped 3.3%.

Shares in China Evergrande Group (HK:) tumbled more than 10% after dropping as much as 19% to 11-year lows. Its listed units also retreated, as investors worried about the company’s ability to repay a small slice of its $305 billion debt maturing on Thursday.

The MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan actually dropped 1.8% to the lowest level since Aug. 24, while stocks in Australia lost 2%.

“It’s part of a correction that in some ways should have happened already, and it partly reflects the uncertainties about growth prospects,” said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy at AMP Capital.

The week will feature monetary policy decisions in the United States, Japan, Switzerland, Sweden, Brazil, South Africa, Turkey and Hungary, among others.

In Tokyo the index remained closed.

In Honk Kong, the index dropped 3.30% to 24,099 points.

In Shanghai, the index has not opened.

The index, which brings together the largest companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzen, did not operate.

In Seoul, the index was closed

In Taiwan, the index has not opened.

In Singapore, the index devalued 0.96% to 3,041 points.

In Sydney, the index retreated 2.10%, to 7,248 points.