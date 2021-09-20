At 39, Thammy Miranda shows a strong physique on a pool day with his family: “What a man!”

Alongside his wife and mother, Bento’s dad flaunted the new curves and caught the attention of fans; Look

Thammy Miranda left critics speechless this Sunday (19) by sharing his physique over the weekend with his family.

The handsome posed all smiling with the heir benedict on her lap and caught the attention of internet users with her new mottled shape. The photo was shared by the singer Gretchen on the web.

In the caption, she extolled the moment of family leisure. “Amazing weekend with my family. The family I built with all love. Proud of you, my loves.” declared himself.

Fans and friends extolled the beauty of the family and didn’t skimp on praise. “Beautiful and happy!”, commented one. “What a blessed family!“, opined another.

Recently, who also collected praise was his wife, Andressa Ferreira. The influencer chose a thin black bikini that highlighted her little sun mark on her crotch, the result of another American summer day.

Check out!

“WHAT AN ABUNDANCE!”

Andressa Ferreira and Gretchen gave talk on social media this Saturday (18).

While enjoying the heat together, mother-in-law and daughter-in-law decided to send a hint to the critics on duty. In thin bikini, they recorded a very daring dance and flaunted their large buttocks.