At a new high, gasoline prices are already 30% more expensive, says Ticket Log

According to the latest Ticket Log Price Index (IPTL), the average price of gasoline it’s already 30% expensive for drivers in the first days of September. When the value is compared to the lowest average recorded in the year, which was R$ 4.816 in January, the increase is expressive.

In the case of ethanol, the period presented an average value of R$ 5.371, which when compared to the end of January, was 42% more expensive at service stations. The most expensive gasoline was sold in the Midwest Region, with an average of R$ 6,368, after an increase of 1.60%, compared to the end of August.

“Like last month, September has already started with all Brazilian regions showing increases in both the price of gasoline and ethanol. Gasoline, which has not had a readjustment at the refineries since the first half of August, has at the beginning of the month the reflex of anhydrous ethanol, which changed by 1.1%, compared to the end of August”, explains Douglas Pina, Head of Market Urban by Edenred Brasil.

In the South, the average price of fuel advanced 2.32%, the highest increase in the entire country, but the value per liter was the lowest in the first half of the month, at R$ 6.049. The most expensive ethanol was found in the Northeast, at R$ 5.547, an increase of 2.32%, compared to last month. In the Midwest, even with the increase of 4.59%, the cheapest liter was sold, at an average of R$ 5.014.

In terms of states, Piauí presented the most expensive gasoline in the country, at R$ 6,640. The state with the lowest average price was Amapá, where gas stations sold gasoline at R$ 5.585.

The biggest increase in the average price of gasoline was registered in Rio Grande do Norte, 3.77% compared to the end of August. In no state did fuel prices decline in the first days of September.

O ethanol presented the highest average value per liter in Rio Grande do Sul, at R$ 6.084. The cheapest fuel, in turn, was sold in São Paulo, at R$ 4.481. In Rondônia, the posts registered the most significant advance in the country, 10.16%.

The IPTL is a fuel price index based on fueling carried out at 21 thousand accredited Ticket Log service stations, which is highly reliable due to the number of vehicles managed by the brand: 1 million in all, with an average of eight transactions per second.

Ticket Log, Edenred Brasil’s fleet management and mobility solutions brand, has over 30 years of experience and adapts to customer needs, offering modern and innovative solutions in order to simplify daily processes.

About Ticket Log

THE Ticket Log has the purpose of valuing people’s time so that they can enjoy life more and better. The brand connects people and companies through innovative and digital solutions for fleet management and mobility, available to companies of all segments and sizes, simplifying urban mobility with information and intelligence.

With more than 30 years of experience in the market and 30 thousand client companies, Ticket Log manages 1 million vehicles and almost 2.5 billion liters of fuel per year. In addition, it has an acceptance network of more than 43 thousand accredited partners, including gas stations, mechanic workshops and many other mobility services.

Ticket Log is a Edenred brand, a global, digital services and payments company that acts as an all-hours companion for workers and businesses. Leader in its segment, it connects more than 50 million users, 2 million establishments and more than 850,000 client companies in 46 countries, managing transactions of more than 7.1 billion liters of fuel per year.

Source: RPMA Communication.