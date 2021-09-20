at age 19, Lia Buarque sings, plays various instruments and follows in her grandfather’s footsteps

Lia Buarque was born surrounded by art and poetry on all sides. She is the daughter of Luisa Buarque, the youngest of Chico and actress Marieta Severo. The father, Claudio Baltar, is an actor, theater director and acrobat. Not to mention the aunts, cousins ​​and all the ancestry of the young woman who has just turned 19 years old. His fate, then, could not be different. Lia follows in the footsteps of her famous grandfather in music, sings, and plays various instruments, such as the flute, one of her great passions, violin and cavaquinho.

Lia Buarque is a musician and singer Photo: reproduction/ instagram

Lia Buarque has just turned 19 Photo: reproduction/ instagram

The certainty of following the same career as Chico Buarque came more strongly recently, during the pandemic, when she was isolated with her family on a farm in Petrópolis, in the Serrana region of Rio. There were days of new discoveries, with everyone singing and playing together to spend time. Before, Lia Buarque was determined to take the entrance exam for Mathematics, but changed her mind. Now, he wants to go to Music College.

Lia Buarque with her father, Claudio Baltar Photo: reproduction/ facebook

Lia Buarque, still a child, with her mother, Luisa Foto: reproduction/ instagram

With her cousin, Clara Buarque, who is also taking her first steps as a singer and actress, she often appears in duets in videos on social networks. It was Carlinhos Brown’s daughter, by the way, that Lia won a tribute on her last birthday, on the 14th. “My cousin sister, who I love more than anything. My musical double, my greatest pride. Living and learning with you”, declared Clara, three years older.

Lia Buarque with her cousin, Clara Buarque Photo: reproduction/ instagram

I read in the duet with cousin Clara Buarque, daughter of Carlinhos Brown Photo: reproduction/ instagram

Clara Buarque pays homage to her cousin, Lua Buarque, on her birthday Photo: reproduction/ instagram

