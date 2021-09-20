Atlético-MG makes its first reinforcement for 2022 official

Credit: Reproduction/Twitter

With chances of winning three titles still in 2021, Atlético already shakes the eyeball market next season. This Saturday, before the match against Sport, in Mineirão, the president of Galo, Sérgio Coelho, confirmed that the club has a pre-contract with Ademir, from América-MG.

Sérgio Coelho’s statement was given to journalist Kleyton Borges. Ademir, who has a relationship with Coelho until December this year, already knows which shirt he will wear from January 2022.

“We’ve already hired Ademir, from América, who arrives in January. The pre-contract has been signed”, said Sérgio Coelho.

Closed with Atlético, Ademir narrowly missed being a reinforcement of Palmeiras, which showed a strong interest in his signing. However, America played hard and did not accept the conditions presented by Verdão.

In the first proposal, the paulistas offered R$ 3 million. In the second attempt, the offer was R$ 5 million, but again refused by the Americans. The miners expected to receive something around R$ 6 million for the transfer.

Atlético tried to anticipate Ademir’s coming

At first, Atlético wanted to have Ademir this year. However, Coelho considers the player a fundamental part to help the team remain in Serie A.

At the age of 26, Ademir appeared on the Minas Gerais scene in 2018, by Patrocinense. He excelled in Module I and was hired by América. Helped the team in Serie B 2019, in a near access, and then got a spot in last year’s edition.

In 2021, there are 25 games, four goals scored and owner of two assists.

