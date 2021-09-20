Atlético-MG starts selling tickets for a duel with Palmeiras by Libertadores this Monday | athletic-mg

Ticket sales for the return match between Atlético-MG and Palmeiras for the Libertadores semifinal start this Monday, at 9 pm. The teams face each other on September 28, at 9:30 pm, at Mineirão. The first duel is this Tuesday, in São Paulo, also at 9:30 pm.

The game marks the return of the public to the stadiums in Belo Horizonte, after new protocol presented by the city of Belo Horizonte (see details below). Mayor Alexandre Kalil confirmed the release of 30% of the stadium’s capacity.

1 of 2 Mineirão Stadium; facade — Photo: Mineirão Disclosure Mineirão Stadium; facade — Photo: Mineirão Disclosure

The partners GNV Forte and Vingador, GNV Preto and GNV Prata will be able to buy the ticket, with the respective discount, plus an additional ticket with a 50% discount.

Prices (already with discounts)

Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger: R$ 147.00

CNG Silver: BRL 189.00

White CNG / CNG Clubs: R$ 210.00

Additional Ticket: R$210.00

Non-member: BRL 420.00

Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger: R$ 147.00

CNG Silver: BRL 189.00

White CNG / CNG Clubs: R$ 210.00

Additional Ticket: R$210.00

Non-member: BRL 420.00

Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger: R$ 147.00

CNG Silver: BRL 189.00

White CNG / CNG Clubs: R$ 210.00

Additional Ticket: R$210.00

Non-member: BRL 420.00

Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger: R$ 147.00

CNG Silver: BRL 189.00

White CNG / CNG Clubs: R$ 210.00

Additional Ticket: R$210.00

Non-member: BRL 420.00

Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger: BRL 182.00

CNG Silver: BRL 234.00

White CNG / CNG Clubs: R$ 260.00

Additional Ticket: BRL 260.00

Non-member: BRL 520.00

Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger: BRL 182.00

CNG Silver: BRL 234.00

White CNG / CNG Clubs: R$ 260.00

Additional Ticket: BRL 260.00

Non-member: BRL 520.00

Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger: BRL 217.00

CNG Silver: BRL 279.00

White CNG / CNG Clubs: BRL 310.00

Additional Ticket: R$310.00

Non-member: BRL 620.00

Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger: BRL 252.00

CNG Silver: BRL 324.00

White CNG / CNG Clubs: R$ 360.00

Additional Ticket: BRL 360.00

Non-member: BRL 720.00

20/9 (21h): Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger (65% discount)

21/9 (21h): CNG Silver (55% discount)

22/9 (21h): CNG White / CNG Clubs (50% discount)

9/23 (9 am): MRV Arena Box and Chair Buyers (no discount)

9/23 (21:00): Non-members (no discount)

Stadium access information

Opening of the terrace: 6:30 pm

Opening of the access gates to the interior of the stadium: 7:30 pm

According to the new PBH protocol for professional football matches, the access gates to the esplanade will be closed one hour before the start of the match, therefore, at 20:30.

The sale of alcoholic beverages is allowed both on the terrace and inside the stadium, until the break of the game.

Rules for fan access to the stadium

a) Present the nominal ticket voucher (digital or printed). Prefer printed ticket to contribute to the inflow;

b) Present a COvid-19 PRINTED test, with a negative result, carried out within 72 hours before the match, regardless of whether the fan is already fully vaccinated. Tests will be mandatorily collected at the stadium access gates;

c) Present identification document;

d) Use mask (mandatory covering mouth and nose).

TESTS: Only PRINTED results of tests type RT – PCR or rapid antigen tests will be accepted, carried out within 72 hours prior to departure, in any laboratory. The Club negotiated with several suppliers so that fans can carry out the tests at the lowest possible cost.