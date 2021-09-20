Atltico: Cuca says Diego Costa still ‘requires care’ in the physical part

Diego Costa scored two goals in four games for Galo (Photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico)

Diego Costa played for 62 minutes for athletic in the victory over Sport by 3-0, this Saturday, in Mineiro, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Nationals. It was his first goal in Alvinegro, with a header in the 34th minute of the initial stage, after a cross by Guilherme Arana. The Brazilian naturalized Spanish had already swung the net with a fine shot from the angle on his debut – a 1-1 draw with Bragantino, on August 29, in the interior of So Paulo, for the 18th round.

With four games for Galo – one as a starter and three coming into the second half – would Diego Costa be able to support 90 minutes on the field? Coach Cuca hinted that the moment still “requires care”, especially given the fact that the 19 shirt has been inactive since he left Atltico de Madrid-ESP, in December 2020. Alvinegro announced the reinforcement almost eight months later , on August 14, 2021.

“Diego went seven months without playing a game. He’s been training with us for a month. After games and training, a player who requires care, because of explosion, fight, then these muscle pains appear. We have to be very careful with this. That’s what we did from the last game to this one and we’re going to do this one for the next. We always evaluate players 24 or 48 hours after the maximum effort they make to see if they will be able to play or not”.

Against Sport, Diego Costa was effectively the center forward of Atltico, while Hulk was free to float at the wings and also in midfield. Cuca himself commented that the team played with a striker when asked about the absence of Nacho Fernndez, point guard. “I thought the best. And, for me, the best thing was that, under the conditions that the players presented. We play without the point guard, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have the spearhead. different. The point guard is the one who is going to set up, blow some and discover a move, as Nacho did giving the pass to Vargas. The striker will enter along with the center forward, which was the move made by the Hulk in the second goal”.

The height of 1.88m and the good momentum gave Diego Costa an advantage in the air game. In addition to the goal, he headed a ball launched by Keno to the left of Sport’s goal. According to SofaScore, the attacker won two of the three duels over the top, in addition to hitting 14 of the 15 passes.

Fans expect that Diego Costa will repeat at the club the performance of Atltico de Madrid, for which he scored 83 goals in 215 official matches. The center forward has also achieved respectable numbers at Chelsea – 59 goals in 120 games – and in the Spanish national team – 10 goals in 26 games. His contract with Galo runs until December 2022.

The quality in the assembly of the cast alvinegro reflects on the results. In the Brazilian Championship, the Atltico is the isolated leader, with 45 points in 20 games (75% success rate). The team is still semifinalist in two tournaments: facing Palmeiras, on the next two Tuesdays (September 21 and 28), for the Copa Libertadores; and Fortaleza, in the weeks of October 20th and 27th, for the Copa do Brasil.