Attack works, São Paulo defeats Atlético-GO and moves away from Z4 do Brasileirão

In a game valid for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship, São Paulo moved away from the bad phase with a 2-1 victory over Atlético-GO, at Morumbi. Rigoni and Luciano scored for the home team, and Matheus Barbosa discounted for the visitors.

São Paulo in line! See clubs that have never won national cups

With the victory, Tricolor distances itself from the Z4, reaches 24 points and reaches 12th place in the table. Dragão occupies the 11th place, with 26 points.

Next Wednesday (22), at 8:30 pm, Crespo’s team receives América-MG, in a late game of the 21st round. On Sunday (26), at 8:30 pm, Barroca’s team will face Cuiabá.

SEE TABLE AND SIMULATE THE BRAZILIAN CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES



DRAGON STARTS WELL, AND TRICOLOR ANSWERS



The first good chance in the match came at the feet of André Luis. After crossing, Volpi palmed into the area. The Dragon’s shirt number 7 cut Reinaldo, but kicked it out.

São Paulo’s response came after 10 minutes. Luan gave Rigoni a long throw in the left hallway. The attacker invaded the area, but was closed by Fernando Miguel and ended up missing the shot.

THE STAR OF RIGONI SHINES



The home team was able to exchange passes with greater ease, while the visiting team played on low lines and had difficulties in the offensive transition.

After some attempts with long-distance kicks, São Paulo opened the scoreboard in a beautiful collective play. Rigoni passed to Rodrigo Nestor on the right side. The midfielder cut inside and crossed to the extent for the 77 shirt to head and score his tenth goal for the Tricolor.

After the goal, the Dragon arrived with a lot of danger. Baralhas kicked hard from outside the area, and Volpi made a great save. The rebound stopped at the feet of André Luis, who puffed out for the net, but the player was in an offside condition.

Double scored by Tricolor (Photo: Rubens Chiri/saopaulofc.net)

LUCIANO MARKS AGAIN



For the second half, Crespo was forced to remove Igor Vinícius, who had a swollen eye, and opted for Galeano. Barroca put Janderson and Ronald to pressure São Paulo’s exit.

The Paraguayan had the first chance of the second stage, with a shot from the right defended by Fernando Miguel.

With Dragão leaving more for the game, Tricolor found spaces in the counterattacks, and thus was born the second goal. Luciano thought it was a great pass for Galeano. The lateral invaded the area from the right and crossed to the middle. Nestor deflected the letter for Luciano to complete the goal.

DRAGON BACK IN THE DEPARTURE



Even with two goals from behind, Atlético-GO continued firm in the game, and in a throw-in, discounted. André Luis turned the mark and crossed. The ball traveled throughout the area until it found Matheus Barbosa, who kicked hard against Volpi’s goal, decreasing for the visitors.

In the final minutes, Atlético-GO increased the pressure and flirted with Dudu’s kick tie. São Paulo, which counted on Calleri’s re-debut, at 34 of the final stage, had some chances to seal the victory, but the game ended 2-1 for Tricolor.

DATASHEET

SÃO PAULO 2 X 1 ATHLETIC-GO

​Location: morumbi

Date and time: September 19, 2021, at 4 pm

Referee: Caio Max Augusto Vieira (RN)

Assistants: Jean Marcio dos Santos (RN) and Lorival Cândido das Flores (RN)

VAR: Emerson de Almeida Ferreira (MG)

Public/income: closed gates

Yellow cards: Leo (SPO); Willian Maranhão, Nathaniel (ACG)

Red cards:

Goals: Rigoni (35’/1ºT) (1-0); Luciano (10’/2ºT) (2-0); Matheus Barbosa (26’/2ºT) (2-1)

SÃO PAULO: James Volpi; Igor Vinicius (Galeano, 1/2ºT), Arboleda, Léo and Reinaldo, Luan, Liziero (Shaylon, 46/2ºT), Gabriel Sara (Bruno Alves, 34/2ºT) and Rodrigo Nestor (Gabriel, 25/2ºT); Luciano (Calleri, 34/2ºT) and Rigoni. Technician: Hernan Crespo

ATHLETIC-GO: Fernando Miguel; Arnaldo (Dudu, 30/2ºT), Wanderson, Éder and Igor Cariús (Janderson, 1/2ºT); Willian Maranhão (Matheus Barbosa, 19/2ºT), Baralhas and André Luís; Nathaniel, Montenegro (Lucão, 19/2ºT) and Rickson (Ronald, 1/2ºT). Technician: Eduardo Baroque.