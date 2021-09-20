Attention Deficit: Take the quiz and see if you might have ADHD | Fantastic – Interactivity

What is ADHD? What are the most common symptoms? How to care and treat? What are the effects on school and on children’s daily lives? Did you know that adults also live with this disorder? In the first episode of the series ‘All at the same time’, Fantástico talks about the symptoms, shows what happens inside the brain and gives examples of what actually happens in the lives of adults who have ADHD.

Do you think you might have this disorder? Answer the questionnaires below and see if there is any possibility of having ADHD:

👉If you are a child or teenager, answer the quiz by clicking here.



The questionnaire is called SNAP-IV and was built from the symptoms of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual – IV Edition (DSM-IV) of the American Psychiatric Association. This is the translation adapted and validated by the GEDA – Study Group on Attention Deficit at UFRJ and by the Psychiatry Service for Children and Adolescents at UFRGS.

⚠ IMPORTANT: This questionnaire has no diagnostic value. These questions are just a starting point for surveying some possible primary symptoms of ADHD. When in doubt, seek specialized assistance.

👉If you are an adult, answer the quiz by clicking here.



This questionnaire is called ASRS-18 and was developed by researchers in collaboration with the World Health Organization. This is the version validated in Brazil.

Reference: Mattos P, Segenreich D, Saboya E, Louzã M, Dias G, Romano M. Cross-cultural adaptation to Portuguese of the Adult Self-Report Scale (ASRS-18, version 1.1) to assess symptoms of Deficit Disorder Disorder. Attention/Hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in adults. Brazilian Journal of Psychiatry (in press).

⚠ IMPORTANT: This questionnaire has no diagnostic value. These questions are just a starting point for surveying some possible primary symptoms of ADHD. When in doubt, seek specialized assistance.