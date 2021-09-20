Australia’s giants shrink $109 billion on ore losses

(Bloomberg) — Australia’s three largest iron ore producers lost $109 billion in market value in less than two months, roughly the equivalent of General Electric’s capitalization, due to record falling prices.

It’s a drastic change of fortune for Rio Tinto, BHP and Fortescue Metals, which only last month distributed record dividends to shareholders in the wake of record iron ore prices in May, above $230 a ton. Since then, commodity prices have dropped to close to $90 amid greater China restrictions on steel production to meet environmental goals.

The share of Rio Tinto, the world’s largest ore producer, retreated 29% compared to July 29; BHP’s paper accumulates a 30% drop; and Fortescue’s devalued 44%. Together, the three miners lost 150 billion Australian dollars in market value ($109 billion), according to Bloomberg calculations. The three miners account for more than 8% of Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX 200 stock index, which is down 2% over the period.

More losses could be on the way – for both iron ore and mining stocks – with the Beijing government’s efforts to cut pollution ahead of hosting the February 2022 Winter Olympics. profit forecasts for large mining companies.

Late last week, Morgans Financial cut Fortescue’s share price target by more than 25% to A$14.15, and also cut BHP and Rio Tinto’s target prices.

“Although traded again at lower levels, we remain cautious against our major miners, expecting more short-term losses for iron ore,” said Adrian Prendergast, resource analyst at Morgans, in a report. BHP and Rio Tinto are “traded around accumulated territory, but we remain cautious given the negative state of their higher exposure,” he said.

