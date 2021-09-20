Baby returns to mother’s arms after 78 days of hospitalization

Photo: UNIMED CATANDUVA – Helena’s family celebrated discharge with the HUSD team

From Local Reporting

Baby Helena Flora de Brito was discharged from hospital on the morning of Thursday, September 16, after spending 78 days in the Unimed São Domingos Hospital (HUSD), owned by Unimed Catanduva. She was born prematurely on July 2, at the 27th week of her mother’s pregnancy, Milena de Brito Vilela, who went through complications with Covid-19.

The farewell was marked by the emotion and joy of the family and professionals who accompanied her during the period, with the right to balloons and a runner of honor. The celebration took place at the main access to the unit and was organized by health professionals with the hospital’s Humanization Committee.

Helena, who was born with just 38 centimeters and 900 grams, had a good recovery and, at discharge, reached 46 centimeters and 2,015 kilos. Cases like hers are treated at the HUSD’s Neonatal and Pediatric ICU, which has a complete structure for the care and monitoring of newborns, especially extremely low birth weight babies.

“I congratulate the team of pediatricians for their ability. We have had success with several underweight children, including those weighing less than a kilogram, after hard battles and excellent treatment. This is due to the work of these professionals, the structure made available and the highly trained and specialized Nursing team”, reinforced the president of Unimed Catanduva and HUSD, ophthalmologist José Renato Pizarro.

In such situations, he says, the hospital has state-of-the-art equipment, a team of on-call physicians, in addition to the experience of qualified and dedicated professionals. “The safety of the service provided is certified by the patient, as is the case with Helena”.

For a more humanized treatment, world-known techniques are added that contribute to the patient’s recovery, such as the nest technique, which, due to its oval shape, resembles the mother’s uterus.

REWARDED EFFORT

Helena’s parents live in Andradina, 296 kilometers from Catanduva. The effort they made to visit and stay close to their daughter paid off. “After some complications due to being a premature baby, Helena can finally go home, in good condition, following an outpatient follow-up”, said pediatrician and intensive care specialist José Marcondes Netto, responsible for the sector.

“It’s a very happy day and we really want it; Helena was long awaited. Plays a movie in your head about everything we’ve lived so far. We were both warriors and, today, we can celebrate together”, said Milena, who was hospitalized in the HUSD for 40 days due to Covid-19.

Helena’s father, Anderson Vilela dos Santos, is a health professional and has been working for 10 years in the area of ​​intensive care; therefore, he understood the challenges that his wife and daughter had to face.

“We asked God a lot to return our daughter to our arms. We are grateful to the entire medical and nursing staff at the hospital”, she said.

EXCHANGE

Like Helena’s family, Hospital Unimed São Domingos receives many users from other regions. This audience corresponds to an average of 20% to 25% of the unit’s service flow, which are exchange patients. This demand and recognition, according to Pizarro, are the result of the quality of the service provided by the HUSD.

“With all sectors very well equipped and constant investments, always thinking about the satisfaction of its users”, he emphasizes.