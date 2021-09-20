Bahia registers 293 new cases of Covid-19 and 3 more deaths from the disease

In Bahia, in the last 24 hours, 293 cases of Covid-19 were registered (+0.02% growth rate) and 219 recovered (+0.02%). The epidemiological bulletin this Sunday (19) also records 3 deaths. Although the deaths occurred on different dates, confirmation and registration were carried out today. Of the 1,229,070 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, 1,199,922 are already considered recovered, 2,393 are active and 26,755 have confirmed deaths. The data may still suffer changes due to the instability of the Ministry of Health’s system. The ministerial database has occasionally provided inconsistent or incomplete information.

The epidemiological bulletin still counts 1,526,450 discarded cases and 233,502 under investigation. These data represent official notifications compiled by the Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Sunday. In Bahia, 51,973 health professionals were confirmed for Covid-19. To access the full bulletin, click here or visit Business Intelligence.

Vaccination

Bahia has already vaccinated 9,559,929 people against the coronavirus (Covid-19) with the first dose or single dose. The Department of Health of the State of Bahia (Sesab) makes daily contact with the teams in each municipality in order to measure the amount of doses applied and provide detailed information.