Banco do Brasil grants discounts of up to 74% on more than 1,500 properties

The person interested in acquiring the property can do this either through auctions or online sale. Learn the details.

Have you ever imagined having the possibility of buying your own home through the facilities provided by Banco do Brasil? The financial institution is providing 1,550 properties for sale in several Brazilian cities. Discounts can reach up to 74%. The properties will be for sale until the 30th of september.

For people who are interested in knowing the properties that are being offered, just go to the Seu Imóvel BB website. There, you can check all properties, the location of the city, neighborhood and street. To consult the location of interest, it is necessary to type the name of the State.

Then, photos of the property being offered are available. All negotiation and sale of the property is being done online.

Property negotiation

The person interested in acquiring the property through Your BB Property can do this either through auctions or through online sale. In the case of purchases made in cash, the interested party will still have a discount of more than 3%, in addition to the amount already given by the financial institution.

On the other hand, people who are interested in splitting the value of the property can do it, without interest, even dividing it into up to 12 installments. The purchases of properties, for the time being, are not being carried out through real estate financing (using the Government Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) or even through a consortium).

Banco do Brasil carries out online sales through “Pagimovel”. It is a real estate transactional platform that ensures security, as well as transparency and agility in the entire process of buying and selling real estate. The bank also highlighted that all properties are owned by the financial institution. they are all paid and have no debts.