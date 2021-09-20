Bangu, Portuguesa, Brasiliense, Santo André… Teams with “shirt” are eliminated in the first knockout of Série D

The Brazilian Championship Series D has always shown that the weight of the shirt may not be enough in the knockout and the 2021 edition is not an exception. Heading for the round of 16, the fourth division has already lost traditional names in Brazilian football in the first knockout.

Teams like Bangu, Portuguesa, Brasiliense, Santo André and Boa Esporte, for example, have already said goodbye to the competition in the second phase. Castanhal-PA, who had the best campaign in the first phase, has also already said goodbye. See below some campaigns:

Portuguesa was eliminated by Caxias

Leader of Group 7, Portuguesa was eliminated by Caxias, which was fourth in Group 8 and almost did not qualify in the first phase. In the first leg, Lusa lost 1-0. On the way back, they managed to reverse the score by playing at Canindé, but were defeated on penalties by 4-1.

Portuguesa was the Serie D team with the most participations in the first division, there are 35 in total, in addition to the title of second in 2011. Now, the club needs to win the Copa Paulista in order not to be without division in 2022.

Santo André fell to Esportivo

Santo André is another traditional team that will not fight for access. Champion of the Copa do Brasil in 2004, he was eliminated by Esportivo-RS, on the day he turned 54 years old.

After winning the first game by 1-0, Ramalhão was defeated by the same scoreboard on the return and also decided the spot in penalties. Better for the team from Rio Grande do Sul, which won 5-4. Santo André was the vice-leader in the same group as Portuguesa and will return to Serie D in 2022.

Ferroviária x Brasiliense

With a cast full of medals, Brasiliense also fell in the second phase. Zé Love, Radamés, Jorge Henrique, Victor Rangel and company, could not pass through the railway. 0-0 on the way out and defeat on the return, 1-0, with the right to a controversial penalty at Fonte Luminosa.

The game was marred by expulsions and many complaints with the referee. Jacaré was already champion of series A and B, but will continue in the last division next year.

Best campaign did not work

Castanhal x Moto Club

The knockout does not spare anyone, including Castanhal-PA, the team with the best campaign in the first phase. There were 36 points won in Group 1, assured unbeaten and the best attack, with 33 goals scored. However, in the second phase, the team from Pará was eliminated by Moto Club-MA, losing both games.

Breno Calixto, Santa Cruz defender

The current edition is far from over, but the 2022 edition should be one of the most balanced and with heavy teams in Brazilian football. With relegations already confirmed in the third division, Serie D will have Paraná, Oeste and Santa Cruz, which returns to the championship after 10 years.

