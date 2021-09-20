Banned! Amazon removes more than 600 Chinese brands for violating online sales policies

While Amazon expands its activities in Brazil, abroad one detail has greatly concerned the giant of online sales: manufacturers that are violating Amazon policies, which led to the banning of more than 600 Chinese brands recently. Understand now how these brands are violating these rules and how this can harm online commerce.

Confirmation of the massive ban was sent to The Verge and the South China Morning Post by Amazon itself. According to her, some brands like RavPower were using a system to encourage positive reviews of their products in the online store, which can create a false perception for new customers who intend to buy that product.

As such, Amazon continues to claim that it is focusing on keeping its ratings system as good as possible. She also details that the products of these brands have already been sold by more than 3,000 sellers since 2016, which is very worrying.

Amazon works hard to build a great shopping experience so users can shop safely and sellers have opportunities to expand their business. Users rely on the accuracy of product reviews to make informed purchases, and we have strict rules that apply to both reviewers and sellers, which prohibit abusing the options we offer our community. We suspend, ban and take legal action against those who do not respect these policies, wherever they are in the world.

Therefore, the ideal is to pay attention to the reviews not only from Amazon, but also from other sites, after all the so-called “bought review” is not an exclusive problem for them, but for several e-commerce stores.

Have you ever received any incentive to rate a product well after purchasing it online?