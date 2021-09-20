Bebeth freaks out when she learns that Maria Pia was her ‘surrogate mother’

An unexpected secret about Bebeth’s (Valentina Herzsage) origins will further undermine the girl’s mental health. Isabel (Regina Gutman), the girl’s former nanny, will reappear in the next chapters of grab hold to reveal that it was generated not by Mirella (Marina Rigueira) but by Maria Pia (Mariana Santos).

After spending all the bribes paid by Eric (Mateus Solano) not to tell what he knows, Isabel seeks out Bebeth at the Hotel Carioca Palace and opens the game with the girl. “That’s why I came to see you. You deserve me to tell you everything your father asked me to hide. All this years“, announces the blackmailer.

Shocked by Isabel’s story, Bebeth turns to Eric and Maria Pia. “She told me a bizarre story. That my mother couldn’t get pregnant. That you did artificial insemination. Until then, ok, normal… But she said that I was generated in Maria Pia’s belly! That she was the one who got pregnant with me!“, he reports.

Tired of lying, Eric confirms the ex-nanny’s version. He explains that the deceased Mirella had serious problems carrying a pregnancy forward and that, because of that, they resorted to Maria Pia’s womb to generate the heiress they would have.

“Mirella made me swear I wouldn’t tell anyone. She was ashamed not to get pregnant. asked it to be a secret“, explains Luiza’s husband (Camila Queiroz). Hearing the blunt truth, however, only makes Bebeth more angry.

“If it was another woman, but… Her? Always hated me! Always turned me against you! She kept me away from you, Dad! Said I hindered you. That I should stay in my corner“, screams Márcio’s girlfriend (Jaffar Bambirra), vehemently rejecting the ‘surrogate mother’.

