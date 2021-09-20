Beer with 28% alcohol is banned in 15 states in the US

THE brewery Samuel Adams is launching a new limited-edition drink so potent it’s illegal in 15 US states.

The company releases a new version of its Utopias brand every two years, and the twelfth edition will be on the shelves from October 11th.

But don’t worry about looking for it in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Utah, Vermont or West Virginia.

They are illegal in these states because they contain 28% alcohol by volume, more than five times the potency of typical American beers.

But even in places where beer can be sold, it can still be difficult to get your hands on it. Samuel Adams manufactures only about 13,000 bottles of Utopias every two years, according to its website. And it’s expensive — the suggested retail price is $240 for a bottle of about 750 ml.

“We pioneered the barrel aging and blending process of Utopias nearly thirty years ago and continue that time-honored tradition to this day,” said Jim Koch, founder and brewer of Samuel Adams, in a statement.

Utopia beers were first introduced in 2002 and have increased in price over the years. The 2017 version cost $199, the 2019 version was $10 more expensive. This year’s version is also notable as it is finished with 2,000 pounds of cherries and some batches have been aged for up to 24 years in a variety of barrels.

Samuel Adams was the official beer of the Inspiration4, the first all-civil space tourism mission to return from orbit on Saturday. The mission served as a fundraiser for St. Judes Children’s Cancer Hospital, and a Utopia bottle signed by Koch’s team members and Inspiration4 will be auctioned off at the hospital’s next charity event.