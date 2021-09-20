Bellator 266: Phil Davis Beats Yoel Romero, Neiman Gracie Knocks Out For The First Time | combat

Bellator 266, held this Saturday in San Jose (USA), had as its main event the debut of Yoel Romero for the organization. Former middleweight (under 84kg) at UFC, the Cuban faced Phil Davis at medium heavyweight (under 93kg) and was dominated by the American, who also worked for the UFC. After being superior in the first two rounds using the wingspan advantage, “Mr. Wonderful” abused takedowns to dominate the last round and win via split decision (30-27, 28-29 and 30-26).

Phil Davis beat Yoel Romero by split decision (30-27, 28-29 and 30-26) — Photo: Press / Bellator

In the main co-event, Neiman Gracie showed why he is the main family name in activity in MMA today. The welterweight (under 77kg), obviously known for his high-level jiu-jitsu, proved that training with Rafael Cordeiro is paying off and overcame Mark Lemminger by technical knockout in just 1m27s of confrontation. The Brazilian connected several blows to the opponent’s face and forced the central referee to stop. It was the first time that Gracie had knocked out an opponent. His record now stands at 11 wins and 2 losses.

Neiman Gracie defeated Mark Lemminger via TKO 1'27s from R1 — Photo: Getty Images

Another Gracie also appeared at the event, but was not so lucky. Rhalan, grandson of Hélio Gracie and son of Relson, hadn’t fought MMA since 2007 and made his comeback this Saturday, but lost by unanimous decision (triple 29-28) to Shane Keef on the preliminary card.

Bellator 266 Results:

Phil Davis beat Yoel Romero via split decision (30-27, 28-29 and 30-26)

Neiman Gracie beat Mark Lemminger by TKO 1m27s from R1

DeAnna Bennett defeated Alejandra Lara by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26 and 30-26)

Saul Rogers defeated Georgi Karakhanyan by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26 and 30-26)

Ben Parrish beat Christian Edwards by KO at 38s of R1

Alex Polizzi defeated Grant Neal via split decision (28-29, 29-28 and 29-28)

Anthony Adams defeated Khalid Murtazaliev via unanimous decision (triple 29-28)

Bobby Seronio III defeated Socrates Hernandez via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-26 and 29-26)

Abraham Vaesau beat Albert Gonzales by KO at 2:17 in R1

Shane Keef defeated Rhalan Gracie via unanimous decision (triple 29-28)

Edwin de los santos beat Jon Adams by TKO at 3m29s of R1

Jesse Delgado defeated Joshua Dillon via unanimous decision (triple 30-27)