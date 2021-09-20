Bil Araújo and Karol Conká’s Affair becomes the agenda for serious discussion among pedestrians

Bil Araújo lived a quick affair with Karol Conka during his passage through big Brother Brazil and the bid was made right there in the confinement. This involvement has once again become a topic among the participants of The Farm 2021, with harsh criticisms of the singer.

Gui Araújo started the subject with some pedestrians who were in the room: “It fell into her hand, it suffered”. little mussun opined on the controversial relationship, which turned into an exchange of snipes at the BBB: “True… If he went head to head and said he didn’t want to anymore, he would come out as a racist, if he didn’t go into hers”.

The former MTV spoke again and made fun of Conká: “To think he could choose between her and Juliette”. James Piquilo praised Arcrebian: “Bil is playboy big, a strong guy, handsome”.

MC GUI understood that the artist forced Bil Araújo to kiss her: “It was all kind of forced, she forced him to kiss her. I realized that when she had that attitude”. The countryman took up the floor again and detonated the ex-BBB: “Worse was her sticking her dick in him, saying that the kiss was bad, that he had a thick tongue…”.

The funkeiro praised the pawn: “He’s a tomboy, he’s daora. I had a different image of him”. Araújo agreed with the namesake: “He’s a lot of fun, bro. I hope he has the opportunity to show himself more”.

Topic: Juliette and Karol Conká. The pawns echoed an alleged affair between Paraiba and Arcrebiano. MC Gui: “She (Karol) forced him to kiss her, right?” MC Gui also said that he was surprised by Bil because he is so nice and funny. #farm13 pic.twitter.com/4QyjlVCbEH — #BBB21 (@triopeligroso) September 19, 2021