Binance is being investigated for market manipulation, says Bloomberg

The largest cryptocurrency broker in the world, Binance, is being investigated in the United States for alleged market manipulation and inside trading, according to Bloomberg.

Authorities are said to be investigating whether Binance or its team have profited from taking advantage of its clients, the news agency said, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter.

According to Bloomberg, US officials, including the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), a government agency that regulates the futures and options markets, is investigating Binance for possible insider trading and market manipulation.

According to the article, Binance has not been accused of wrongdoing and investigations may not lead to official action.

CFTC

The CFTC is contacting potential witnesses as it begins an investigation into the allegations. The agency did not comment on the complaints.

In May, several rumors surfaced about US authorities expanding investigations against Binance, but all were denied by the CEO as a FUD.

The company is going through an extremely turbulent phase, with regulatory authorities around the world stepping up efforts to regulate the world’s largest cryptocurrency brokerage.

US authorities are the latest to join the growing list, with the CFTC launching an investigation into Binance Holdings and alleged insider trading practices and market manipulation.

A significant point to note is that the CFTC would be investigating Binance’s global platform and not its US subsidiary.

The company has already been reported for non-compliance with regulatory laws and unlicensed operations in several countries, such as Hong Kong, United Kingdom, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.

Due to strong pressure from regulatory agencies in the aforementioned countries, Binance has implemented a number of reforms and new initiatives to promote regulatory compliance and responsible business practices.

Many believe US regulatory authorities will be the biggest test facing Binance, with serious allegations of insider trading and market manipulation, meaning the allegations will have serious consequences for the broker if proven to be true.

US regulators are investigating top Binance executives who could have profited from inside information.

Binance denies

Binance issued a statement denying the allegations, with a company spokesman saying the brokerage has zero tolerance for insider information. The exchange also said that if anyone associated with Binance engaged in inside trading and market manipulation, they would face termination and the full consequences of the law.

“Binance has implemented a zero tolerance policy for inside trading and Binance’s security team has established procedures to investigate and prosecute people involved in similar behavior.”

The company also said its security teams have established long-standing guidelines that investigate and deal with any wrongdoing and hold employees accountable.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) has yet to say anything about the matter and maintains a strategic silence. However, in the past, CZ has often stated that Binance is willing to work with regulators around the world, even suggesting that he could step down as CEO.