Binance is investigated for market manipulation in the US, says Bloomberg

Binance has once again come into the crosshairs of US regulators who are now investigating alleged market manipulation and use of inside information in trades made by Binance Holdings Ltd.

The information revealed on Bloomberg on Friday night (18) came from sources familiar with the matter who requested anonymity as a confidential investigation.

According to the report, officials from the Commodity Futures Contracts Trading Commission (CFTC) are trying to find out if the Binance team has taken advantage of its insider view of the market to profit by trading customer orders before executing them.

In recent weeks, officials have been looking for possible witnesses to help with the investigations.

The charge was rebutted by a Binance spokesman who told Bloomberg that the company has a “zero tolerance” policy on the use of insider information, and a “strict code of ethics” to prevent any harmful conduct by its employees. customers and the crypto industry in general.

The spokesman also pointed out that the exchange itself has an internal security team to investigate irregularities and hold workers accountable, with dismissal being the minimal repercussion.

A CFTC representative was approached by the newspaper, but declined to comment on the case.

Binance in the sights of regulators

This is not the first time that the CFTC, the American body responsible for regulating banks and the stock market, has been looking for signs of irregular behavior by Binance in the country. In March, regulators opened an investigation into whether the brokerage was allowing Americans to buy and sell derivatives, a service it is not authorized to offer in the region.

Two months later, Binance was also being investigated by the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the Department of Justice. At the time, Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao said that the company collaborated with authorities to punish bad players in the market.

As soon as news of the new investigation started circulating last night, CZ returned to Twitter to leave a message for the community: “Don’t be distracted by the noise.”

In recent months, authorities around the world have been warning about Binance’s alleged malpractice in their territories, prompting the exchange to implement a series of changes to please regulators.

The broker reduced by 97% the withdrawal limit for accounts with basic verification, putting an end to anonymity on the platform. Shortly thereafter, it started to force all clients to perform the intermediate verification in order to access the services.

The exchange also reduced the leverage offered to clients and banned the trading of derivatives in several countries, including Brazil.