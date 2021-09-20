Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP and Cardano (ADA) collapse with crisis in Asia

The week starts with most cryptocurrencies facing a sharp correction that sends bitcoin down to $44,940 on Monday (20) — an 8% drop in the last 24 hours.

According to the Bitcoin Price Index (IPB), cryptocurrency is traded on Brazilian exchanges for R$ 234 thousand, a drop of almost 5%.

This is the worst price the market-leading cryptocurrency has registered since last Monday and reflects a fear spreading in global markets regarding the crisis facing Evergrande, China’s real estate giant, with more than $300 billion in debts.

As tensions mount that Evergrande could default thousands of creditors, cryptocurrencies are also retreating from the caution that precedes a Wednesday Federal Reserve pronouncement.

Bitcoin, XRP, Cardano and Ethereum down 8%

Faced with the instabilities of the financial market, the stock market collapsed on Monday (20), causing investors to try to reduce exposure to higher risk assets, such as cryptocurrencies.

The global cryptoactive market has retreated 8.4% in the past 24 hours, falling from $2.1 trillion on Sunday morning to about $1.9 trillion on Monday, according to CoinMarketCap.

The fall of other major altcoins in the industry is even more severe than that of bitcoin. Ethereum (ETH) is trying to keep its price above $3,000 as it faces a 9.3% devaluation on the day.

In an even more significant drop of 12% is Cardano (ADA) and XRP, trading at US$ 2.08 and US$ 0.93, respectively.

Solana (SOL) is the Top 10 cryptocurrency with the worst performance on the day, down 14.2% and worth US$136. your network was down for 17 hours.

Just behind Solana comes Polkadot (DOT), a currency that retreats 14% on the day and hits the worst price in more than a week at US$28.