Bitcoin is great, but the real innovation of cryptocurrencies has moved elsewhere

Something is brewing, and those with a well-trained nose can smell it. As traders had already expected, Bitcoin (BTC) is doing “Bitcoin stuff”, oscillating between the usual “key” levels of support and resistance and, to be honest, everything is starting to sound like a boomerang.

Bitcoin’s long-awaited “moon” depended on institutional investor buy-in, breaking the previous record of $19,000 and a set of other firmly held beliefs. Well, whatever happened, and the run to $64,900 exceeded the wildest dreams of many investors. But despite that, the whole BTC situation seems predictable and tedious if you are of the opinion that the highest-rated cryptocurrency will eventually top $100,000 in today’s bull market.

So back to what else is brewing…

Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) are important, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are important, the game to win is great, and the Metaverse is hot.

This is where the real heads are now – speculating, building, pondering, networking and doing the wrong things that really matter. And what’s unique about those who are actually working the trenches of cryptocurrencies is that this bottom-up, bottom-up building trend is leading to some of the most innovative projects in the industry.

See the project “loot” by Dom Hofmann as an example, or the recent falls good bridging and BridgeLoot in the Avalanche ecosystem.

LOOT – random adventurer gear

– no images or statistics. intentionally omitted for others to interpret

– no fee, only gas

– 8000 bags total opensea: https://t.co/qSnRJ1FD0n

etherscan: https://t.co/bF9p0RSHX2 available by contract only. not audited. Think at your own risk pic.twitter.com/uLukzFayUK — gift (@dhof) August 27, 2021

Instead of wearing a suit, giving a friendly presentation, and chasing dollars of venture capital, Loot was coined for free by interested participants willing to pay the cost of gas, and the community valued the NFTs through the OpenSea sales.

The value of the new ideas was agreed upon by a flurry of discussions on Discord, and anyone with an idea was free to launch their own derivatives contract, where Loot holders could then replicate the minting and listing cycle again.

O airdrop Will Papper’s 10,000 Adventure Gold (AGLD) for Loot NFT holders, soon became worth over $50,000 and catapulted the entire project to stardom and into the history books. It was essentially the “YFI” of the NFTs, some would say.

There is a seismic shift at hand

What is unique and intriguing about Loot is that it set the precedent for what is becoming a new model of drop in the industry. The process involves creating a product (either an NFT or a protocol), mentioning it to an interested community, and allowing them to mint tokens for free within the 7,777-10,000 supply range. After that, the creators let the community, speculators, evangelists and OpenSea do the rest.

Hofmann encouraged the whole family to do whatever they wanted with the project – he basically said, “This is yours! Go and build, my children! The anon genius behind the Good Bridging (GB) token drop did the same, but with even less guidance.

Basically, 16,000 first users of Avalanche’s Ethereum-to-Avalanche bridge got an 895GB airdrop token, which at its peak price of $2.60 per GB was worth about $2,300. Not bad, huh?

To add to that, GB holders who did not immediately settle the drop were eligible to mint a non-gassing BridgeLoot NFT as a reward and a few hours later, the Avalanche-based NFT market, Snowflake checked and listed the BridgeLoot, where many holders listed their NFTs for 20 to 100 AVAX.

From a market point of view, money chases money. Investors chase liquidity, and this is part of what drives price action in markets.

We see this happening with all tier one incentive rollouts, where hundreds of millions of dollars are shifting from ETH to Fantom, or ETH to Arbitrum, or ETH to AVAX, or ETH to LUNA, or ETH and USDC to decentralized exchanges based on web3 such as dYdX and GMX.

The point is that cryptocurrencies are driven by liquidity and trends. The whole Loot phenomenon has left the cat out of the bag and builders enlightened in a trait that has always been present but only recently discovered.

Bottom-up fundraising, NFTs with Metaverse utility, DAOs, and the big liquidity suck in the Tier 2 ecosystem are here to stay.

The views and opinions expressed herein are those of the author alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you must conduct your own research when making a decision.