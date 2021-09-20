Bitcoins “dormant” since 2012, equivalent to US$ 30 million, are finally moved

A Bitcoin wallet, dormant for nearly nine years, has returned to work, as its owner has just moved all 616 BTC contained in it for a different wallet, reports the decrypt.

On December 10, 2012, the portfolio received 616.2004 BTC. At the time, 1 BTC was equivalent to US$13.30, that is, the 616 BTC was worth US$8,195. However, nine years later, as the bitcoin is priced at $47,400 today (19), the amount skyrocketed to over US$29 million.

Bitcoins were moved at 2:50 am (Brasilia time) this Sunday (19), according to the block explorer Blockchain.com.

About a decade ago, when the portfolio had received 616 BTC, investors could have limited expectations about the price of bitcoin and traded the cryptocurrency at rock bottom prices.

Currently, people who have kept the currency have become bitcoin “whales” — term given to people who have thousands of dollars in bitcoin, probably because they invested in the asset when its price was not yet significant.

This year, a portfolio containing $5 million in bitcoin was moved for the first time since June 2010.

In 2020, a portfolio that remains bitcoins mined in February 2009 — a month after the first block of the Bitcoin network was mined — profited around US$ 500 thousand, generating speculation that this move would have been made by Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator pseudonym of Bitcoin.

Decrypt claims that, although this morning’s movement does not generate speculation, it serves as a strong reminder of the asset as a store of value: a rise of 358.655% in nine years is quite an impressive achievement.

Is that you? What would you do if your $8,000, invested in 2012, was worth nearly $30 million now?