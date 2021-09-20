Bolsonaro and entourage eat on the street in NY; City Demands Covid Vaccination at Restaurants | World

The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, eats pizza on the street in New York, before the UN General Assembly, alongside the president of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães; Luiz Eduardo Ramos, chief minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency; Gilson Machado Neto, Minister of Tourism; and Marcelo Queiroga, Minister of Health; among others — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
The Minister of Tourism, Gilson Machado Neto, published on a social network a photo of President Jair Bolsonaro and his entourage eating pizza on the street in New York, United States, on Sunday (19).
In the photo are the president of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães; the Chief Minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency, Luiz Eduardo Ramos; and the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga; between others.
Since August 16, the city requires that people present proof of vaccination against Covid-19 to attend closed places, such as restaurants, cinemas, theaters and gyms.
When eating on the street, presentation of proof is not required.
The Brazilian president has said once again that he did not take any immunizations — and, therefore, he may have difficulties attending several places in New York.
Breakfast at the hotel and entrance through the back
This Monday morning (20), Bolsonaro had breakfast at the hotel, in an area reserved for the Brazilian delegation. There was a sign stating that it is mandatory to present proof of vaccination at the restaurant.
About the fact that Bolsonaro discloses that he was not vaccinated, a restaurant manager, who declined to be identified, said he would not charge the proof of the president of Brazil. Asked if the law did not apply to everyone, the employee asked the team to withdraw from the Globe of the place.
The Brazilian president arrived in town on Sunday. To avoid a protest at the door of the hotel where he is staying, he entered through the back door (see the video below).
Bolsonaro speaks at the opening of the UN General Assembly this Tuesday (21)
Vaccination Prize
New York was the first major US city to impose proof of Covid-19 vaccination for indoors.
In addition, to encourage immunization, the city also pays US$ 100 (about R$ 500) for those who get vaccinated (see the video below).
New York City will offer $100 for those who get vaccinated
Bolsonaro traveled to the city to participate in the 76th General Assembly of the United Nations (UN), which begins tomorrow, Tuesday (21). By tradition, the president of Brazil is always the first to speak (which only did not happen in 1983 and 1984).
The official theme of this year’s event will be: “Building resilience through hope – to recover from Covid-19, rebuild sustainability, respond to the needs of the planet, respect people’s rights and revitalize the United Nations.”
