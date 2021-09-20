Bolsonaro and entourage eat on the street in NY; City Demands Covid Vaccination at Restaurants | World

1 de 1 The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, eats pizza on the street in New York, before the UN General Assembly, alongside the president of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães; Luiz Eduardo Ramos, chief minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency; Gilson Machado Neto, Minister of Tourism; and Marcelo Queiroga, Minister of Health; among others — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, eats pizza on the street in New York, before the UN General Assembly, alongside the president of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães; Luiz Eduardo Ramos, chief minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency; Gilson Machado Neto, Minister of Tourism; and Marcelo Queiroga, Minister of Health; among others — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram