Bolsonaro is only one of the G20 presidents without a vaccine at the UN General Assembly

Majority of the leaders took vaccines and shared the images (Credits: Reuters, UK Government, Reproduction)

President Jair Bolsonaro left for New York on Sunday (19), to participate in the 76th UN General Assembly, without having taken any vaccine against covid-19.

Among the 19 leaders of the G20 (comprised of the 19 main economies plus the European Union) present at the meeting, Bolsonaro is the only one who declared that he did not take and would not take the vaccine to attend the annual event of the United Nations Organization.

There was no official disclosure about the vaccination status of three other leaders who will represent their countries at the assembly: two foreign ministers (from China and Saudi Arabia) and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

However, both the King of Saudi Arabia, Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, and the President of Russia, Vladmir Putin, have had their vaccines. The vaccination situation of the President of China, Xi Jinping, is a mystery: the country has not disclosed whether the president was vaccinated or not. He will not participate in the meeting in person.