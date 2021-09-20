Bolsonaro sanctions and Principal Law changes broadcasting rights rules – 09/20/2021

President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) sanctioned the so-called Mandant Law, which changes the rule on marketing the broadcasting rights of clubs. In practice, from now on those who are in charge of a game can negotiate this game with any company, regardless of the contracts signed by the visitor. The rule appeared in the Official Gazette and is already in effect.

The Pelé Law, of 1998, provided that the right to broadcast an event belonged to the two clubs, without taking into account the command. This meant that the game could only be broadcast if both teams had a contract with the same company. Since last year, clubs have been lobbying for a change in legislation — Bolsonaro even issued an interim measure, which ended up lapsed without congressional approval. This time, a bill was processed, which passed through the Chamber and Senate until reaching the president’s approval.

The format of the sanctioned law says that the contracts in effect are unchanged. This article comes in handy for Globo, which holds the largest share of broadcast agreements with the clubs. At the same time, the text establishes that clubs currently without a contract to broadcast their games can already negotiate them in the new format, without depending on the visitors.

The practical effect of the Mandator’s Law will be felt first, most noticeably, in the Series B of Brasileirão. The current contracts with Globo expire in 2022 and the negotiation for the new cycle is approaching. In Serie A, contracts generally end in 2024. If any team that moves up from B to A next year does not have a contract, it may already benefit from the new rule in the agreement it signs.

If a game does not have a defined host, depending on the competition rule, the right will belong to the two clubs, who will have to have signed with the same company for the transmission to take place – or an agreement must be made between the holders so that both transmit the confrontation .

