Bolsonaro sanctions Law of the Principal and changes broadcasting rights in football – Play

Bill 2336/21, known as Principal’s Law, was sanctioned by president Jair Bolsonaro (no party), a measure that alters the marketing of the clubs’ broadcasting rights. Thus, the club holding the field command of a soccer match can negotiate the exhibition of the clash with any company without considering any existing contract of the visiting team in the clash.

Despite the initiative, competitions that have a current bond must respect what is established until the end of the contract. The aspect protects the rights of Rede Globo, for example, which signed a contract for the transmission of Brazilian Series A until 2024.

The main impact is on Pele Law, 1998. The legislation established that a soccer event belonged to the two clubs, without considering the field command. Thus, for a broadcast, both teams should have a contract with the same company.

Veto and approval

The Mandant Law was sent to the Chamber in June and passed on July 14th. In the Senate, the vote was on August 24th. The publication in the Diário Oficial União took place this Monday (20), with a date retroactive to the last Friday.

The measure was sent directly by the Presidency of the Republic. In the agreement, the division of 5% of the values ​​exploited with the transmission to the players present in the football match was maintained, but the possibility of brands and television programs putting logos on the game uniforms ended up being vetoed.