Bolsonaro sanctions law that gives the game’s home team to decide broadcasting rights – Sports

President Jair Bolsonaro signed law 14205, also known as Principal’s Law, which changes the rules for sports broadcasting rights in Brazil. Published in Federal Official Gazette (DOU) this Monday, the new legislation gives the home team the power to sign contracts for the broadcast of the game in question without the need for consensus with the opposing team. Before, it was necessary to negotiate with the two clubs.

The sanction is an alteration of the General Sports Law (No. 9,615), from March 1998, also known as Pele Law, which required the consensus of both parties to reproduce the match. In the new rule, if the event does not have a defined field command, the right will be for both clubs.

One of the most discussed points on the subject in the months that preceded the enactment of the law, the so-called “Globo amendment” was maintained. Broadcast rights contracts signed before the new legislation came into force will not change. In other words, the signed contracts remain valid until their end. Previously, the broadcaster published a letter supporting the change, but stressed the need to comply with the agreements, citing the high investment for the realization and reproduction of matches.

It is worth noting that clubs without contracts in effect, such as Athletico-PR, are free to negotiate their arena rights from now on. On August 20th, the Corinthians went to court to prevent the Paraná team from broadcasting the match between the teams for the Brazilian Championship. The people from São Paulo argued that they had an exclusive contract with Globo and had not been consulted about the placement of the images of the confrontation, won 1-0 by alvinegro.

The next cycle to be negotiated starts in 2025 for Serie A clubs. For teams in the second division, however, new contracts can be negotiated as early as 2022, with the exception of Botafogo, Cruzeiro and Vasco. In case of access, clubs without a contract can already use the new law.

In 2020, after the law was published as a provisional measure, Flamengo decided to broadcast its Carioca Championship matches on its own platforms. Arguing that the contract was not respected, Globo did not show the team’s games in the competition and did not negotiate this year’s broadcast. A proposal for 2022 has already been made and the station awaits a response from the clubs, which have a meeting scheduled with the Football Federation of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Ferj) this Monday to discuss the matter.

The new law also gives the right to negotiate with other TV stations in Brazil and also with streaming channels that show football matches. All negotiations will be in the hands of the main team, as happens in some European countries. In some cases out there, there is even a league capable of negotiating for all teams together. The possibility of this happening in Brazilian football is not discarded either.