Bolsonaro sanctions Mandant Law, but vetoes article banning channel logos on uniforms | df

The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, sanctioned Bill 2336/21, known as the Mandant Law. The publication in the Official Gazette of the Union occurred in this Monday’s edition, with a date retroactive to the last Friday, the deadline for the enactment of the Law.

The text alters article 42-A of the Pelé Law, which talks about the commercialization of transmission rights. The new legislation determines that the home team now has the right to negotiate the transmission of the match separately.

New legislation determines that the home team has the right to negotiate the broadcast of the match

Previously, the so-called “right of arena” was distributed between the home club and the visiting club, that is, the company interested in broadcasting football matches needed to come to an agreement with both teams involved in the game.

Regarding the text that was approved in Congress, Bolsonaro vetoed Article 5, which prohibited broadcasters holding concessions, permissions or authorizations to explore sound and sound and image broadcasting services from displaying broadcasters’ and program logos on team uniforms .

It is now up to the National Congress to analyze the president’s veto in a session with a date to be set. Deputies and senators can maintain or overturn the veto. If the veto is overturned, the section barred by the president comes into effect as per the text approved in Congress.

Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned the Mandator's Law with only one veto

The rules of the Client’s PL do not apply to contracts signed previously, but still in force, which follow under the current rules – right divided between client and client. The contracts signed by several clubs with Globo and Turner for the exhibition of Brasileirão, for example, are in effect until 2024.

The division of 5% of the amounts collected with the exploitation of broadcasting rights only between players of the two teams involved in the match was maintained. During the course of the Bill in Congress, there were attempts to have the apportionment made, in addition to the players, also to referees and technical committees. All of them, however, were still overturned in Congress.